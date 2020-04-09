Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, Called Best New York Giants First Rounder In A Decade

Saquon Barkley.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the New York Giants have missed many first round draft options over the last decade, their decision to draft Saquan Barkely second in the 2018 NFL Draft certainly appears like a great choice. In his first two NFL seasons serving as the starting running back for the Giants, Barkley has been the focal point for the offense. Even with his season disrupted by injury, Barkley’s statistics after two seasons put him in the conversation for the best runningback in professional football.

“Barkley’s numbers came down in 2019 (largely due to a high ankle sprain that cost him three games), but he enters his third season as one of the NFL’s most dangerous players with a football in his hands,” states Bleacher Report.

Barkley has also cultivated a sincere relationship with various media and sports outlets across the league, despite playing for a team plagued with position issues. Bleacher Report has also recently named him the best Giants selection in the past 10 years, something that is hard to refute at this stage, as Barkley heads back into his third season ready to lead the offense once again.

“Whether the Giants should have used the second overall pick in the 2018 draft on a running back is a valid question. There’s no question, though, that Saquon Barkley is legit,” states Bleacher Report. “In his first season, Barkley was a force of nature—he averaged five yards per carry, caught 91 passes, topped 2,000 total yards, scored 15 touchdowns and brought home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.”

Gary Davenport from Bleacher Report called Barkley the most important aspect of the Giants attack and said there's even an case to be made for Odell Beckham Jr. to be the Giants 'best pick of the decade. Although playing in an offense with an ageing Eli Manning, a disorganized locker room, and questionable coaching decisions, Beckham's incredible ability was unquestionable. However, Beckham's tenure with the Giants was also marked with on-field temper tantrums and media distractions that left many Giants fans all too ready to let the star wideout to go to another team, the Browns. Beckham's tenure with the Giants will go down in history books as a time of lost opportunities when the Giants had some potential, but not enough to build on and contend with Beckham in the one year they made the playoffs.

In comparison, Barkley has remained calm, poised, and focused throughout his two seasons with the Giants. Even through the toughest of stretches, Barkley understands that only time will tell where the future will take both himself and the franchise. Headed under new head coach Joe Judge, the team seems to be headed in the right direction. It looks like the Barkley pick will indeed go down as the better one than Beckham.



