Educational Coloring Books In Home Use Rises as Parents Become Teachers

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spike in educational coloring & activity books ---As parents are faced with balancing work from home, along with e-learning for their children, Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. has experienced a tremendous growth with their educational line of coloring books.During the last 10 business days, titles such as 50 United States, American Presidents, US Armed Forces, US Constitution, African American Leaders and Understanding the Corona-virus.Orders for these select times have increased by 300% says Ken Rich Chief Operating Officer. We believe parents are looking for ways to bring new educational materials into the home to offer a variety of learning tools to help their children in different ways. Through coloring, this is a means where families can come together and learn together. Kids have fun quizzing parents on capitols and presidential details.The company has also noticed a bump in their Really Big Coloring Book sales through grocery outlets and internet traffic. Families are ordering the big coloring books to provide for fun family activities during the inclement weather and to help keep kids occupied while trying to complete work activities.The website traffic at Coloringbook.com has increased 200% and following a 3 week drop in amazon.com orders, Amazon orders have now increased more than 10-fold compared to orders placed during this time-frame last year.Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com . The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

