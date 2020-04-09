Konica Minolta Unites Globally in Innovation and Humanitarianism

Efforts Abound Across the World to Support Communities and Help Customers

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), and its IT Services Division All Covered (All Covered), are proud to share global efforts to support local communities and help customers maintain business continuity during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Konica Minolta's various technologies play a significant role in accelerating solution provision during challenging times. The company is redirecting everyday innovation such as the digital workplace, security solutions, infrared thermography solutions, on-demand teaching material development, remote diagnosis and diagnostic imaging equipment to create new value to help customers solve issues arising from current circumstances. Specifically,

Konica Minolta’s education practice is holding training to “teach” teachers how to use G-Suite and Office 365 to facilitate remote learning.

The Dremel 3D40 printer has been programmed to create and print air-filtering masks, enabling All Covered’s MacProfessional team to continue helping essential businesses in need of equipment.

Konica Minolta is testing its MOBOTIX Thermal TR cameras at a local hospital in New York to help frontline healthcare workers assess patient symptoms faster.

Through its robotics business, Konica Minolta is using its Double 2 Telepresence Robots to enable remote telehealth sessions between doctors and patients – an important initiative as doctors over the age of 65 have been ordered to stay home.

In its production print and packaging segment, Konica Minolta is facilitating a new Service Sharing offering through its ProKom User Community. Businesses needing support to complete a print job can partner with other Konica Minolta customers to finish projects.

For customers transitioning to remote work, All Covered is providing access to the tools needed to facilitate connectivity.

“We are proactively reaching out to our dealer partners and clients to find out their immediate needs and deploying resources and technicians quickly to serve them,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our services are now mission-critical; work is where you are.”

Taylor also announced during a recent video interview that hourly Service employees will be considered “on-call” during their normal hours to avoid a disruption in pay. This was particularly important for Konica Minolta’s large service group in the San Francisco area, where all but the most critical operations were shut down.

“Our employees are our greatest assets, and our goal is to keep them healthy, maintain our supply chain and continue assisting our partners,” added Taylor.

As a global company, innovation is not limited to its business in the United States. Such examples include:

In Italy, Konica Minolta is collaborating with the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, a research facility in Genoa, and the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo, Foggia, to develop robots to assist patients and support nurses and doctors by conducting basic monitoring activities.

Konica Minolta’s R&D Rome Lab has become an influential source of information for many national media by publishing a weekly COVID-19 report and providing daily video analysis.

Konica Minolta, Inc. donated $1.2 million in supplies (MFPs and medical equipment) to local medical efforts in China, aimed to support communities affected by the virus.

In Great Britain, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited joined the C19 Business pledge to help mobilize the business response to COVID-19.

Konica Minolta is dedicated to keeping its employees safe and healthy while helping customers and the community navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Visit us online for the latest information regarding any impact of COVID-19 on our business.

