Investor in CMB Regional Centers Rural EB-5 Project Receives Conditional Green Card Approval

First I-526E petition adjudicated only 2.5 months after the project was approved by the USCIS

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of petition I-526E for an investor in its Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Inn project. The I-526E approval comes 2.5 months after the rural EB-5 project received I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which confirms that the project meets all necessary EB-5 requirements.



An I-526E approval signifies the eligibility of the investor and their immediate family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The Group 87 investors will be eligible for visas in the “rural” set aside category as designated by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

“We are relentless in our pursuit of best-in-class projects that provide our investors the strongest opportunities to achieve permanent residency in the United States,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re thrilled that yet another of our limited partners has secured this monumental achievement, and we look forward to the additional I-526E adjudications for Group 87 that are sure to follow.”

The CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Inn project was undertaken in conjunction with Shapery Enterprises and consists of the redevelopment of a historic hotel in Kailua-Kona, on the west side of the big island of Hawaii. The EB-5 partnership secured I-956F approval from the USCIS just under seven months after filing and just 2.5 months before this first I-526E petition was adjudicated.

CMB Group 87 is one of ten CMB EB-5 partnerships to achieve an I-956F approval under the RIA. Other approved partnerships include:

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 89 please visit the CMB website

