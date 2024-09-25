Nashville Entrepreneur Center Unleashes Game-Changing Support for Startups

Revamped programs fast-track founders to market with flexible, on-demand resources

Nashville, Tenn. (September 25, 2024), Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC) announces a major restructuring of its programs, aimed at increasing the odds of success for founders by giving them more autonomy and reducing their time-to-market. All programs are now aligned to one calendar timeline, providing more flexible, efficient, and targeted support for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

The revamped structure, led by CEO, Sam Davidson, and VP of Programs, Dakota Simpson, reflects input from NEC’s board and industry leaders, emphasizing speed, flexibility, and impact.

Starting in 2025, NEC will host two accelerator cohorts—spanning 12 weeks each—designed to meet the unique needs of founders. Participants will gain access to on-demand webinars, expert mentorship, and personalized learning paths.

Key Enhancements:

Efficient learning tracks: Entrepreneurs are no longer confined to one learning path. Instead, they can opt into multiple programs during the same 12-week period to go further faster.

Broader network: Founders will intersect across programs multiple times, broadening their networks significantly and building a larger community.

Condensed time investment: NEC has streamlined its programming to help entrepreneurs bring products to market faster, cutting the learning time to just 1-4 or hours per week over a 12-week period.

On-demand access: Entrepreneurs can now access key content and mentorship when they need it, ensuring timely support during critical business phases.

Simpson explains, “Nashville is the ultimate launchpad for startups because we give founders the freedom to move fast and the support to scale. Whether you're in healthcare, financial services, or any industry from Middle Tennessee, our resources and connections can help you succeed. If you believe in your business, Nashville is the place to make it happen—and we’re here to back you every step of the way.”

Cohort Details:

Cohort 1: February 24 – May 16

Cohort 2: September 8 – December 5

Sam Davidson, CEO of NEC, adds, “Entrepreneurship thrives on collaboration, and we’ve seen that firsthand across the country. By working with top accelerator programs, incubators, and conferences—both through the LaunchTN network and beyond—we give our founders the resources and connections they need to succeed. With flexible programs and a strong support network, we aim to help entrepreneurs move faster and smarter on their path to growth.”

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to learn about program options and apply here .

About Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC):

Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) founded in 2010 to help make Nashville the best place to start and grow a business by increasing the likelihood of success for entrepreneurs. Through world-class education and a vibrant membership community, NEC has supported over 14,000 entrepreneurs who have collectively raised $300M in capital, generated over $400M in revenue, and facilitated over $100M in exits. For more information, visit www.ec.co and follow @entrecenter on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube & X .

