ROGERS FOODS JOINS HEALTH WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE TV IN THE 'GRATITUDE BOX PROGRAM' FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS.

Rogers Foods Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Founder of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV

Rogers Foods will be joining the initiative, alongside other food manufacturers & distributors, in preparing packages of healthy products for front line workers

Giving our products to such a deserving group of individuals is a small token of appreciation for service to our country and communities.” — Brad Duggan, VP Sales for Rogers Foods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To show appreciation for Canada's frontline workers, Rogers Foods , in partnership with Health Wellness and Lifestyle TV has joined other health and wellness producers and manufacturers to provide gratitude boxes for essential workers during this COVID-19 pandemic.“We are excited to partner with Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV in supporting essential workers in our Canadian communities. During this unprecedented time, we know that baking at home provides both comfort and sustenance for families and we want to be able to recognize and acknowledge the people on the frontline with products that will healthfully sustain them,” says Brad Duggan, Vice President of Sales for Rogers Foods.During the last few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies in the manufacturing and production industries have watched events unfold, wondering how this would impact their organizations and their employees in the short and long term. "We are now weeks into the pandemic and companies are seeking opportunities to give back to those who are putting their health on the line to protect Canadians. The Gratitude Box allows them the opportunity to do so,” says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, producer of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV, a national Canadian television show.“This box will consist of items from several companies including Rogers Foods and will be sent to various locations where first responders are serving the public at large. The boxes will contain healthy items like porridge oats, grain products, snacks, immunity-boosting supplements, Canadian Flaxseed oil, hand sanitizer, reusable facemasks and other items we believe will benefit the health of this deserving community,” says McNabb.About Rogers Foods - Rogers Foods has been proudly milling quality flour and cereal products from Canadian grain for over 60 years. With mills in both Armstrong and Chilliwack, British Columbia, they produce wholesome cereals and highest quality flour and grain products for home and commercial bakers alike. The Company is ideally located in that it can obtain grain from both British Columbia and Alberta farmers, as well as serve its two major market areas of British Columbia and Alberta.About Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV - currently in its 7th year of production, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV is a Canadian television show airing on two national networks across Canada to over 6 million households and also airs in Russia and Vietnam. The show brings up to date information from the health and wellness industry with host and producer Tammy-Lynn McNabb.Contact:Melisaa Monroe, Public RelationsHealth Wellness & Lifestyle TVinfo@mcnabblimited.comBrad Duggan, Vice President of Salesbradd@rogersfoods.com



