Pacha Soap Co. to Produce Hand Sanitizer and Donate Bar Soap During COVID-19 Crisis

Finished bottles of Pacha Soap Co. Alcohol Antiseptic to be donated to institutions across the country. Pacha Soap Co. team members filling bottles of hand sanitizer. Pacha Soap Co. hand sanitizer receiving labels.

Nebraska Soap Company to Help Local and National Communities in Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

HASTINGS, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacha Soap Co. , a Nebraska-based soap company, has begun producing hand sanitizer for hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions across the country.They are one of the first companies to use locally-sourced ethanol to produce hand sanitizer.Increased demand for hand sanitizer led to a shortage of alcohol. Ethanol, when denatured with isopropyl alcohol, can be used as an alternative ingredient.Federal regulations initially prevented the sale of ethanol, despite an abundance of the chemical in Nebraska. Co-Founder of Pacha Soap Co., Andrew Vrbas, worked directly with Governor Pete Ricketts and the ethanol community to relax export restrictions, making it readily available for production across the country.“Within an 80-mile radius of [Nebraska] there are millions of gallons of ethanol,” said Vrbas. “If we can tap into that ethanol, then it really allows us to make an unlimited supply of hand sanitizer for hospitals and really anybody who needs it.”Production began last Thursday in the company's newly-acquired building, which they overhauled to meet production needs.The Pacha team is using gallon drums and repurposing inventoried packaging to combat plastic packaging shortages throughout the US. Hospitals across Nebraska, New York and Florida are scheduled to receive hand sanitizer donations by the end of this week.Their goal is to first provide essential businesses with sanitizer before making it available for purchase on their website, pachasoap.com, and in select retailers.Hand sanitizer production is a small part of their overall #WeGotThis Campaign, an initiative focused on spreading positivity and bringing people together during this difficult time.The company is also donating a bar of soap for every bar purchased on their website, and offering #WeGotYou Self Care Kits for frontline workers. They will bepartnering with various organizations over the next few weeks, working to aid communities hit hardest by the virus.The company's ultimate goal is to do their part and help wherever possible. Because small actions from many people can make a big difference. Together, #WeGotThis

