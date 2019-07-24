SPUDS MACKENZIE’S WILD DAYS ARE BEHIND HIM, THE NEW SPUDS IS STILL HAVING FUN BUT NOW LIVING A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

SPUDS MACKENZIE® LAUNCHES A LINE OF ALL-NATURAL HEMP INFUSED DOG TREATS. HE IS THE ULTIMATE HEALTH MUTT™.

Every year, millions of dogs enter shelters yet about half do not get adopted. I am focused on bringing awareness to this important cause.” — Spuds MacKenzie® Chief Rescue Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spuds MacKenzie is a brand focused on producing high-quality foods & treats for dogs. Our first two products were developed through proprietary formulas to help dogs stay calm and to aid hip and joint health.In collaboration with CPG.IO, our fulfillment and marketing partner, our full line of products are available for sale at www.spudsmackenzie.com as well as on other e-commerce platforms."Anxiety and chronic pain is a common problem for our dogs," said Mark Thomann, CEO of Spuds Ventures and managing director of Spiral Sun Ventures . "While there are many medicines that can be prescribed, we believe that homeopathic remedies can be an effective treatment for anxiety and chronic pain not only for people but for dogs as well."The Spuds MacKenziethat you may remember from the 80’s lived a fun but hard and fast life. Our Spuds MacKenzie, who was adopted in 2019 from The Anti-Cruelty Society, is more focused on living a happy, long and healthy life. Our treats were formulated for the new generation of dog and their owners who want man’s best friend to enjoy life to the fullest while maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle.Our Spuds is also passionate about giving back. He is on a mission to bring awareness to the plight of shelter dogs that are dealing with high levels of stress and anxiety while waiting for new owners. To that end, we have developed all natural and organic hemp-based treats. Our Calm & Anti-Anxiety blend that can reduce their anxiety & stress as well as our Hip & Joint formula that helps with chronic pain management.We are committed to donating a % of our profits to the charities that help rescue these dogs and find them loving homes. Learn how you can become one of our Rescue Partners at https://spudsmackenzie.com/pages/shelter In partnership with Sidewalk Dog Media, a dog-friendly resource and rescue advocate, Spuds Ventures has launched a photo contest to find shelter dogs to join Spuds on our product packaging. The shelters where the winning dogs were adopted will receive cash donations so we are encouraging everyone that has adopted a dog, or shelters that currently have dogs, to enter this contest. Contest link: https://www.sidewalkdog.com/spuds-mackenzie-rescue-dog-contest/ Spuds MacKenzieis a registered trademark of Spuds Ventures LLC.About Spuds VenturesSpuds MacKenzieis a new dog food product line owned and distributed by Spuds Ventures, LLC, based out of Chicago, Illinois. We provide high-quality foods & treats for dogs by using all natural & organic ingredients in order to give pooches a healthier lifestyle. https://spudsmackenzie.com About Spiral Sun VenturesSpiral Sun Ventures is a mission-based seed capital fund that promotes a healthier lifestyle by investing in companies that create better-for-you consumer products. https://spiralsunventures.com About The Anti-Cruelty SocietyIn 2019, The Anti-Cruelty Society is celebrating 120 years of being Chicago’s oldest, largest, private, open-admission, unlimited stay humane society. With a mission of building a community of caring by helping pets and educating people, its comprehensive programs and services help over 50,000 animals and humans every year and include: adoption, charity veterinary clinic, low or no-cost spay/neuter clinic, cruelty investigations and rescue, humane education & community outreach, a free behavior helpline, dog training classes, S.A.F.E. program (short-term accommodations for emergencies), The Bruckner Rehabilitation & Treatment Center, the Virginia Butts Berger Cat Clinic, and the Dog Rehabilitation Center. For more information, visit www.anticruelty.org or call (312) 644-8338.About Sidewalk Dog MediaSidewalk Dog is your resource for everything dog-friendly in Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, and Seattle: breweries, restaurants, events, dog parks and more! https://www.sidewalkdog.com

The Anti-Cruelty Society: The Shelter where Spuds was adopted in March of 2019.



