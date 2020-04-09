Gazprom Neft starts full-scale testing of employees at industrial facilities for COVID-19

Gazprom Neft has begun full-scale COVID-19 preventative testing of employees involved in ensuring the continuous operation of the company’s oil production and refining facilities, at every location in which the company operates. The first stage of this programme will involve testing 50% of the company’s 80,000 personnel, with cutting-edge tests allowing infected employees — albeit showing no external symptoms — to be identified. In line with testing outcomes, measures will then be taken to isolate and treat those infected, with their entire contact groups subsequently identified and tested. Full-coverage testing, and the preventative detection of latent forms of the illness — with subsequent isolation, together with epidemiological containment initiatives, are all effective measures in combatting COVID-19 at facilities in continuous operation.

Gazprom Neft is now implementing a cohesive and integrated “Antivirus” programme in combatting the spread of COVID-19 among its own employees and employees at oil-service companies and service organisations — this programme being based on a company-wide system of barriers to prevent infection from spreading. Industrial enterprises and support-service vehicles are disinfected daily, medical monitoring of employees’ health has been put in place, and all enterprises have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees. Strategies for identifying and differentiating incoming personnel at businesses’ entry points are being utilised, together with contactless shift and crew handovers, and other organisational solutions.

Shift rotations at remote fields have been increased to 90 days. “Buffer zones” have been put in place for personnel on inter-shift breaks, with crews being monitored under medical care prior to taking their flights to the fields. Administrative and managerial personnel able to do their jobs remotely have been moved to working from home (WFH), using “remote working” digital solutions.