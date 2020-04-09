Celebrate World Civility Day President H.E. Joyce Banda, Global Legacy Person of the year. President H.E. Joyce Banda At One Of Her Schools Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day in Washington D.C.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations

GARY, INDIANA, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations Honors 2020 World Civility Icon Winners led by former President H.E. Joyce Banda, Global Legacy Person of the year. Her Excellency Joyce Banda served as the President of the Republic of Malawi from 2012-2014, the first female to hold this position. She is an entrepreneur, activist, politician, philanthropist, and global champion for women and girls, President Banda was named one of the world’s most powerful black women by Forbes in 2013 and 2014, and one of the most 100 influential people in the world by both TIME and Forbes. In 2014, CNN named her one of the most inspirational woman in politics. She is the Founder of the Joyce Banda Foundation, which she established after receiving the Africa Prize for Leadership for the Sustainable End of Hunger in 1997. The Foundation has served over 1.3 million Malawians. Other 2020 I Change Nations World Civility Icon Winner’s being honored for their contributions to humanity are:Tiki Davis- USA Civility Icon 2020Dr. Terry Warren- Global Civility Media Icon 2020Soyum Shah- Global Youth Icon 2020Alwin Timothy Rowland – India Civility Icon 2020Sonya Robinson-Global Newcomer of the Year 2020Sharon Anderson-USA Newcomer of the Year 2020Ruben M. West- Global Communication Technology Icon 2020Raymond Harlall- Canada Civility Icon 2020Psalm Ebube- Civility Song of the Year 2020Nelson Noel- Haiti Civility Icon 2020Nashon Walker-USA Youth Leader 2020Michal Pitzl- Global Educator 2020Mateus Mutola- Africa Educator of the Year 2020Manoj Shah- Global Humanitarian Icon 2020Manilal Dodhia- Global Humanitarian Icon 2020Louisa Akaiso- Africa Woman of the Year 2020Linda Lara- USA Woman of the Year 2020Julian Businge- Great Britain Businesswoman of the Year 2020Johnny Vega- USA Youth Civility Leader 2020Jared Akama Onyari- Kenya Civility Icon 2020Jason Renville-Diplomate of the Year2020Gordon Bradshaw- Global Leadership Icon 2020Femi Ogunjinmi- Global Relationship Expert 2020Elizabeth McGill-Curley- Youth of the year 2020Chuck Hughes- Global Leadership Icon 2020Anwar Abass- African Businessman Icon 2020Robin Lococo-Special Needs Icon 2020Phinehas Kinuthia-Dream Actualization Icon 2020Robert Ornelas- Global Indigenous Leadership IconPatrick Businge- European Civility Icon 2020The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Dr. Gordon Bradshaw and Chuck Hughes the founders and creators of Community Civility Counts World Civility Day. The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Dr. Gordon Bradshaw and Chuck Hughes the founders and creators of Community Civility Counts World Civility Day. The actual headquarters for World for World Civility Day is Gary Indiana, however because of the coronavirus, the awards ceremony that we do had to be canceled and has been brought to social media and this day will continue.Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day, states,"I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker. This movement of World Civility is gaining tremendous momentum daily around the world. World Civility Day, is treating all of humanity with respect and living the Golden Rule." I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world. I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers , Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD .Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org



