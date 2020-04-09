FROM SPINAL CARE TO SKINCARE - FINDING NEW WAYS TO IMPROVE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

Finding ways to incorporate spinal care, skincare and all over care into a wellness plan in the days of COVID

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUST Beauty , LLC. In our new series on overall health, we interviewed Dr. Brad Crumley (Certified Member of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners) of Chiropractic and Sports Injury of Atlanta https://atlantasportschiropractic.com about some of the ways spinal health is beneficial to overall health. Some of what we discussed is noted below.Like the gut, the spine is vital to the overall optimal function of the entire human physiology. Good spine hygiene is essential for minimizing stress to the organs that help combat infection. Healthy bodies are equipped for exposure to and rejection of viral microbes. Which is especially important in the times of #COVID.As the world finds itself at the mercy of the coronavirus, everyone is looking for an immediate fix. We always have the potential to improve our immunity without medication or pharmaceuticals by performing stretching routines, paying attention to posture, exercising, drinking plenty of water and consulting with a chiropractor.WHAT YOU CAN DO NOWThough we cannot improve spinal health overnight, now and during seasons or phases of viral infection, it is advised to increase intake of Zinc, through diet and supplements and also vitamin C.Another supplement receiving attention is Monolaurin, a chemical made from lauric acid, which is found in coconut milk and breast milk and is believed by some to assist in the prevention and treatment colds (the common cold), flu (influenza), swine flu, herpes, shingles, and other infections. It's available over-the-counter at many retail stores that carry vitamin supplements and also online.SPINE HEALTH BENEFITSAs the conduit that supports communication between the brain and the body's vital organs via the central nervous system, if the health and alignment of the spine is compromised so is the optimal function of those organs. Compromised organ function results in overall stress to the body which undermines its ability to ward off infection.The spine maintains the organization of the organs in the body, ensures the oxygen they need is delivered at optimum capacity. As this declines from poor posture and misalignment, the ability of each organ to do the work it does is sublimated.For example, when a virus enters the body through the nose, and the mucous membranes are strong, they send the virus to the gut which tags it as toxic so the brain can later recognize that strain and tell the gut to reject it before it spreads throughout the body.When optimal spinal symmetry is compromised, and organs are not getting the messaging, the oxygenation, the innervation from the nerves that they need to function, deteriorates. They are no longer able to communicate efficiently with the brain.It's well-known that good posture has a positive impact on self-esteem and confidence. However, Crumley suggests the reciprocal outcome, "feeling good about yourself, leads to better posture. When we feel good about ourselves, we're 'walkin' tall. When we're holding ourselves erect and straight, all of our organs function at their peak - this leads to overall wellness." He adds, "People and the medical community tend to address symptoms based on where they feel them, but you have to treat the body in its entirety. Everything is connected."This is where the idea of self-care comes into play. Trust Beauty founder Tom Murphy stresses the importance of skincare. "Small but routine steps, using exfoliants, masks and moisturizers give you the feeling of you taking care of you." "Taking care of your whole self is important, right down to your skin."TRUST Beauty’s all-natural skincare line uses plant extracts called adaptogens to help your skin respond to stress. Adaptogens such as Lactobacillus and Panax Ginseng Root Extract (one of the most powerful anti-oxidants), help maintain elasticity of the skin while simultaneously adapting to the skin’s micro environment to help reduce inflammation that may cause premature aging. Another, Rhodiola Rosea, is claimed to have multiple health benefits, though as a topical product is considered an "anti-aging" herb.The passion behind the TRUST Beauty line is to create skin care products that don’t aim to chemically alter your skin, but rather to support your skin’s own natural defenses.A simple skincare regime, using quality products with natural ingredients is of primary importance to those wishing to optimize the process of skin repair and rejuvenation.TRUST Beauty, LLC is based in Denver, Colorado and has a full line of all natural, adaptogen based, vegan skin care products as well as offerings in the CBD space with new cannabinoid based products coming soon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.