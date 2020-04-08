Mountz Announces New Torque Webinar Event: "Learn How to Identify When a Torque Tool is Falling Out of Calibration"

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountz, Inc., the torque tool specialists, will be hosting an online torque educational webinar event on April 24th at 9 am PST. The webinar will focus on the importance that measuring torque during the manufacturing process and how it helps r reduce product liability.Every industry that relies on torque tools do so for the same reason: accuracy and repeatability matters. Whether it’s in a ventilator, a satellite, or the heat exchanger of a nuclear submarine, a bolt or screw that is too loose could fall out.Over time, torque tools will eventually end up delivering more or less torque than they are intended to. As a result, the fasteners they’re attaching may end up too loose, allowing them to back off under stress, or too tight, causing them to deform, shear, or otherwise break.At that point, manufacturers may be liable for product failure in the field and will have to deal with the repercussions. So, how do manufacturers prevent this from happening? The best means for manufacturers to be certain their torque tools are not falling out of tolerance while in use is to test and verify the tools, regularly.Keeping tools in calibration requires frequent torque verification. This is not because tools frequently go out of calibration. Instead, it’s because when tools do go out of calibration, it’s difficult to notice when it occurred and how long tools were used out of calibration. Torque measurement is a key component of any quality control process. Attendees to the Mountz webinar will earn the key benefits of conducting a routine torque verification process with their assembly tools.What Attendees Will Learn:• Why torque verification is a necessary quality control process• Ways to plan & schedule torque verification process• Tactics for conducting a simple, routine torque verification process• How to identify a tool is out calibration• Best practices for monitoring tool calibration daily or weekly to help reduce product liabilityMountz Torque has been a leader in the torque tool industry for more than 50 years. Engineered in Silicon Valley and serving the globe, Mountz focuses on delivering high-quality torque products, services, and solutions to ensure customers can always proceed with confidence. Mountz is committed to forging a safer world through precision and accuracy, and by innovating every day.



