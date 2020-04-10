Chagrin Documentary Film Festival Announces “Docs on Demand” to Stream Audience Favorite Documentaries.

CDFF announces Docs on Demand. The Village of Chagrin Falls has been home to the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival since 2010. CDFF welcomed an audience of 13,000+ during their five day festival in 2019.

CDFF to make some of the most popular films from prior years’ festivals available for free.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to recent unprecedented lifestyle changes and stay at home restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Chagrin Documentary Film Fest is excited to announce its new CDFF Docs on Demand streaming program. Films are scheduled to begin streaming online beginning April 13, 2020 and continue through the coming months. CDFF Docs on Demand will make some of the most popular films from prior years’ festivals available free of charge to the general public.CDFF DOCS ON DEMANDCDFF Docs on Demand will include a new selection of films approximately every two weeks. The films will include some of the Festival’s past award winners and audience favorites such as "You Only Die Twice", directed by Israeli filmmaker Yair Lev and the family friendly 2018 hit "Saving the Dark", directed by Sriram Murali, among others. The Chagrin Documentary Film Fest is partnering with Cleveland based BoxCast to offer this service. Films will be available via the Festival’s website: chagrinfilmfest.org “We had been exploring the concept of offering streamed film content but accelerated this fairly quickly to begin offering the CDFF Docs on Demand now as we know that it’s a difficult time for so many. We hope this will give people a chance to watch some of our best films from the comfort of their couch while we all social distance,” said Festival Director Mary Ann Ponce.SPECIAL SCREENING OF THE JUDGE The Festival also announced a partnership with The Film Collaborative (TFC), a worldwide independent film distribution company. As part of TFC’s “Community Conversation” program, the much acclaimed documentary The Judge will be streamed, followed by a live Q&A with the film’s director, Erika Cohn.A vérité legal drama, The Judge tells the story of Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, the first woman appointed to a Shari’a court in the Middle East, whose career provides rare insights into both Islamic law and gendered justice. The film will be available to ticket holders with a link and password for 24 hours starting at 12pm on Thursday, April 23rd. At 1pm on Friday, April 24th, there will be a special Facebook live Q&A with the Director, Erika Cohn. CDFF will give 100% of the net proceeds from ticket sales directly to the filmmaker. Tickets $10 at chagrinfilmfest.orgAbout CDFF: The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, welcoming an audience of more than 13,000. The Festival was founded in honor of Chagrin Falls’ filmmaker David Ponce, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2006. Ponce’s film – “The Lost Sparrows of Roodepoort” – is screened annually. CDFF has been named to MovieMaker Magazine's prestigious “Top 50 Film Fests Worth the Entry Fee” for seven years. The 11th annual CDFF is scheduled for Oct. 6-11 at venues in and around Chagrin Falls.For more information, contact Daniel Wingenfeld - daniel@chagrinfilmfest.org or call 216-469-2763.###

CDFF 10 Year Anniversary



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.