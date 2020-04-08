17.9 Billion Reasons Consumer-Response TV Advertising is Here to Stay

A new study finds that $17.9 billion of national ad spending last year went to TV commercials that ask consumers to take action - visiting a website or calling

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study finds that $17.9 billion of national ad spending last year went to TV commercials that ask consumers to take action, such as by visiting a website or going to an app store.“Last year was another year of growth for the industry. That said, we’re definitely seeing an overall decline in recent weeks due to Covid-19. While we expect to see a downturn overall in advertising expenditures for 2020, we are seeing sectors of the industry actually increasing spend during this time.” said Joseph Gray, CEO of DRMetrix. “To help measure more recent impacts to the industry, we have created a television frequency tracking page on our website to provide insights on which sectors of the industry are increasing/decreasing frequency on national television.”One of the biggest drivers of consumer-response advertising’s 2019 growth were Web and mobile-based companies that have discovered the power of offline media such as television, Gray explained. Between 2015 and 2019, network-television spending by such companies has averaged 26 percent annual growth. Some of these advertisers are also discovering the measurability and power of longer formats ranging from 45 to 180 seconds to drive higher levels of consumer engagement and response. In the last two years, Pharmaceutical advertisers have been the driving force behind the growth of 45, 75, and 180 second commercials.For its analysis, DRMetrix monitored 130 national networks using state-of-the-art automated content recognition (ACR) and counted all ads that included a phone number, web address, mobile SMS code or app store logo from Apple or Google.“We keep track of where these advertisers are spending down to the network, daypart, and program level and we share this information with the industry to help everyone be more successful,” Gray explained.



