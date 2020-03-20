Tracking the Daily Impact of Coronavirus on Television Advertising

Understanding Coronavirus impacts on the 17.8 billion dollar direct-to-consumer television industry

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Contact: Joseph Gray (951) 370-1458Advertising Industry ReportingTV viewing should be on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans housebound. For direct-to-consumer television campaigns, who are able to measure consumer response and campaign performance in real time, will greater television viewership levels help to sustain the industry or will there be a pull back? The U.S. economy relies heavily on consumer spending so how consumers respond to this type of advertising in coming days will determine the impact to this 17.8 billion dollar industry sector. If traditional brand advertisers pull back, will we see more direct-to-consumer advertising filling the gap and, if so, what types?To help answer these questions, DRMetrix has published a new interactive chart on its website that shows the daily airing count (ad units) for different classifications of direct-to-consumer advertising across 130 national networks monitored by its AdSphere research system. The chart shows ad units by day beginning March 1 and will update daily. One can see a recurring decrease in ad units on weekends which is normal. It may take a week or two before the chart begins to paint a picture of what’s happening.DRMetrix’s chart shows the ad units for different classifications of the direct-to-consumer television industry as follows:Traditional Direct Response (“DR”) Campaigns(These advertisers use differing phone, web, or SMS codes in order to better track consumer results back to specific networks, dayparts, and TV creatives).Short Form Products – Traditional call-to-order $19.95 types of campaigns.Lead Generation – Campaigns that don’t advertise the full price of the product or service (ie: call for free information)28.5 Minute Infomercials – Those late night program length advertisementsBrand/Direct Campaigns(These advertisers use a single vanity phone or URL which makes it more challenging to measure the immediate impact of television)Vanity 800 – Campaigns using a vanity 800 call to actionWeb/Mobile/SMS – Campaigns that use a vanity web, mobile app, or SMS call to actionTo learn more about these classifications, and historical trends over the past 5 years, please download DRMetrix’s latest industry study #####



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.