Flick Fusion and VinSolutions Partner to Deliver Video Communications via VinSolutions Connect CRM

Video solution helps dealers stay connected at a social distance

Though there are a large number of stand-alone video communication options, most owners and General Managers would prefer that their communications—including video—originate from their CRM” — Tim James, COO, Flick Fusion

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help dealers win the battle with social distancing, VinSolutions has selected Flick Fusion’s Smart Flicks platform to deliver integrated video communications to auto dealership customers via VinSolutions Connect CRM and the Connect CRM mobile app. The collaboration makes it easier for dealership staff to capture and share videos from within their existing CRM system – a capability that is more important than ever in today’s unprecedented climate. In turn, this enhanced ability to engage and inform car shoppers helps propel the buying process while expanding opportunities to make customer connections both in and outside the showroom.“Video communication has a powerful impact on the automotive shopper and is proven to increase appointments, shows, and sales. Though there are a large number of stand-alone video communication options, the fact is that most owners and General Managers would prefer that all of their communications—including video—originate from their CRM,” said Tim James, COO at Flick Fusion. “Full integration of our video communication products with VinSolutions Connect CRM provides dealerships with a platform to easily create, store, and deliver a powerful video experience that is more informative and engaging than any other form of communication.”“When customers contact a dealership, they’re looking for comprehensive information and videos are the most effective way to meet this need,” said Chase Abbott, vice president of sales at VinSolutions. “Flick Fusion’s video platform allows dealership staff to deliver a highly personalized and immersive customer experience, which ultimately drives more engagement, lead conversions and sales.”Connect CRM customers will be able to upload or create new personalized video content and access a library of pre-populated new model vehicle videos to send out to their customers from within their CRM. A dealership’s inventory videos can also be pre-populated into the library and, with the Connect Mobile app, salespeople can capture live walkaround vehicle inventory videos to send in response to lead inquiries.“With the constant change we’re seeing, communicating to our customers quickly and easily is a must. Our partnership with Flick Fusion and VinSolutions gives every member of our team the ability to use videos to answer questions, do deep dive vehicle walk arounds, or communicate important messages so our customers get the individualized attention they expect from the comfort of their own home,” said Erich Black, general manager at Gulf Auto Direct. “The availability of communication records for every shopper profile and real-time reporting is really important from an accountability standpoint and enables us to identify which messages really make a difference.”For additional resources on how to adjust processes and to take advantage of a variety of tools on offer to help dealerships thrive in these uncertain times, visit vinsolutions.com/here-for-you . To learn more about Flick Fusion, contact sales@flickfusion.com or call 515-333-4337.About VinSolutionsAs the provider of Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management system, VinSolutions helps more than 5,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions products integrate dealership systems, processes and tools to deliver a single view of the customer across the business – so dealers can focus on building relationships throughout the sales cycle. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer and is Autosoft, CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds and Dealertrack DMS certified.About Flick FusionFlick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.



