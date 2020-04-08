Sweet and Sexy R&B-Pop Phenomenon Almondmilkhunni Flaunts and Flexes on Debut Self-Titled EP

Almondmilkhunni EP Art

Featuring Brand New Single "Bandana"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting up millions of streams independently and receiving the early endorsements of Ones To Watch, Elevator Magazine, and more, Philadelphia-born Latina pop-R&B songstress Almondmilkhunni unveils her self-titled debut EP, Almondmilkhunni via Electric Feel Records, today.

She teased out the project with a series of bold and bright bangers. Her debut single “Grapefruit” [feat. Evander Griiim] generated upwards of 834K Spotify streams to date. Of the follow-up “Henni Heartbreak,” Ones To Watch claimed, “it is her sophomore single, ‘Henni Heartbreak’ that has us fully immersed in our feels.” Most recently, “Cherry” [feat. lil aaron] graced Spotify’s coveted “New Music Friday” as Brain Bakery Magazine put it best, “Somewhere between Clairo and Doja Cat exists the energy and persona that is Almondmilkhunni.” On the latter, a laidback beat drips between her sultry and smooth delivery as she conjures throwback vibes with nineties heart and 21st century attitude. She slips right into the pocket as lil aaron drops a slick cameo of his own.

Additionally, the EP boasts the single “Bandana.” A skittering bounce echoes as she carries verses with soul and swagger before a hypnotic hook upheld by fluttering and floating vocals. Presenting a complete picture of her signature style, the introduction “Almondmilkhunni” highlights her heavenly range, while “Give It All To Me” hinges on an upbeat bounce as her undeniable spirits engages.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Experience sweet, sass, and sultry shaken up in Almondmilkhunni.

To say Almondmilkhunni has done it all, might actually be understatement. The girl’s trip has taken her from growing up in the church to putting herself through college by dancing to turning heads with a handful of viral social media posts and finally doing what she was always meant to do, flexing her true power as a pop-R&B disruptor. Emerging in 2019, she gathered over 2 million streams, signed to Electric Feel Records, and attracted all kinds of tastemaker praise. Now, she introduces herself on the 2020 Almondmilkhunni EP.

TRACKLISTING

Almondmilkhunni

Bandana

Grapefruit [feat. Evander Griiim]

Henni Heartbreak

Give It All To Me

Cherry [feat. lil aaron]

Grapefruit (Remix) [feat. Dounia]

"Bandana"



