Technology Expert Launches A New Site To Provide Vocational IT Training Via Virtual Classrooms with Hands-on Training

We’ve brought together a team of technical education industry veterans who share a drive to help IT professionals become a better version of themselves.” — Eric Wise, CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Wise and his technical team of bootcamp industry veterans have launched a new service that provides career management to experienced workers that encompasses Learning and Career Opportunities Created by Professionals, for Professionals, while also providing their partners a pool of candidates equipped with the latest, in-demand tech skills.The education services offer a blended learning model that concentrates on self-paced virtual classes combined with hands-on training and mentoring by industry experts. More information can be found at: www.stage3talent.com “With Stage 3 Talent, we’ve brought together a team of technical education industry veterans who share a passion to help IT professionals become a better version of themselves. When we mix our industry connections with technical education everyone wins: our candidates gain and maintain in-demand skills and our partners get access to verified pools of experienced technical talent.”, said Stage3Talent Founder & CEO, Eric Wise.The company specializes in the third stage of the career arc: The first stage of a career is the educational stage and the second is spent gaining experience, discovering strengths and weaknesses, and exploring the field. The bulk of one’s career is spent in the third stage. Professionals during this stage are expected to grow beyond the basics and participate in technical decisions as well as leadership initiatives, community involvement, and mentoring opportunities all while continuing to stay relevant and broaden or deepen their technical expertise. All of this plus a day-to-day job is demanding, and Stage 3 Talent’s career and education services make it more manageable.Individuals, companies and staffing firms interested in learning more can either call on 1-800-674-2193 or get in touch using the contact form provided on the site - https://stage3talent.com/contact/



