TraceGains Community Awards Recognize Innovation

TraceGains announced winners of the 2020 TraceGains Community Awards, recognizing customers and suppliers who drive serious change with TraceGains solutions.

WESTMINSTER, CO, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for the food and beverage, and supplement industries, has announced winners of the 2020 TraceGains Community Awards, which recognize customers and suppliers who drive significant change with TraceGains solutions.

TraceGains Community Awards celebrate the boundless ingenuity of the people who are creating and refining best practices that reshape their businesses and increasingly, their industries. The peer-driven awards program is open to any organization using TraceGains solutions to streamline business processes, innovate faster, and achieve digital transformation.

“It’s an honor to recognize the 2020 TraceGains Community Award winners and finalists when so many people in our industry are working overtime to ensure we’re fed and cared for,” Nowacki said. “The award winners and finalists are driving significant business value through exceptional use of TraceGains solutions and represent the best from among the TraceGains community.”

This year, CEO Gary Nowacki recognized finalists and winners through LinkedIn video. “While we can’t bring everyone together in Denver this month as planned, we’re happy to recognize the winners and finalists by carrying on a much-loved tradition,” Vice President of Marketing Annie Wissner added. “We’re looking forward to further celebrating everyone at our first virtual user conference in August.”

2020 TraceGains Community Award Winners

Collaboration Award: Recognizes companies that have achieved seamless collaboration across departments and with external supply chain partners through the use of TraceGains.

The Collaboration Award went to Katie Jantti, Janel Keep, Andrew Herndon, and Katelyn Ehrnman from Corbion. Corbion is a model example of a true TraceGains partnership with not only their suppliers, but internally with different departments as well. They expanded TraceGains usage globally within their company to knock down siloes while assembling a community of knowledge-sharing. Team members have taken it upon themselves to share what they learn from TraceGains training and one-on-one support with their coworkers, ensuring everyone is trained and ready to act.

Leadership Award: Recognizes companies that have driven business transformation through integration of TraceGains solutions into company culture.

The Leadership Award went to Tom Dubinski , Joe Pilewski, and Kyle Scalzo from Arizona Nutritional Supplements. A relatively new member of the TraceGains family, Arizona Nutritional Supplements hit the ground running with successful and fast implementations of virtually the entire TraceGains product suite. Tom, Joe, and Kyle championed the implementations in new and creative ways and have improved cross-functional collaboration company-wide.

TraceGains Power User Award: Recognizes people who have demonstrated advanced and innovative use of TraceGains solutions.

The Power User Award went to Kim Wadino from SugarCreek Packing Co. Kim Wadino is a TraceGains force of nature. In less than a year, Kim had six facilities up and running on Quality Management, eliminating all paper processes. Kim is a trailblazer – she not only pushes her team toward excellence, but the TraceGains team as well. Her feedback has led TraceGains to offer more capabilities for validation and reporting.

TraceGains Network Award: For dedication to using TraceGains Network to connect with customers and revolutionize information exchange.

Angela Echols and Kelsey Lang from Bay State Milling Company take home the TraceGains Network Award. Bay State Milling has been a supplier since August 2015. They have a large footprint in TraceGains Network with 62 connected customers and more than 11,500 documents. Angela and Kelsey have shown an ongoing commitment to continuing their TraceGains education to better serve their customers.

Retailer of the Year: Recognizes retail companies that have achieved the greatest number of connections and engagement on TraceGains Network.

Elaine Gartner and the team from Schnuck Markets, Inc. earned the Retailer of the Year award. Elaine has managed a partnership with the Schnucks Center of Excellence and Digital Analytics teams to load 1,674 suppliers in the system, make 1,048 connections and personally review at least 6,288 documents. This effort ensures Schnucks’ continued compliance with food safety regulations. Additionally, Elaine and the Schnucks team have worked with TraceGains to improve workflows and capabilities for retail customers. Their work was instrumental in helping to develop better ways to onboard broker and distributor suppliers, allowing retailers to have a complete view of their entire supply chain.

2020 TraceGains Community Award Finalists

The company received a record number of nominations across five categories.

Collaboration Award

• American Nutrition Inc.

• CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley

• Corbion

Leadership Award

• Arizona Nutritional Supplements

• Bellisio Foods

• Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc.

TraceGains Power User Award

• JM Swank

• Reily Foods Co.

• SugarCreek Packing Co.

TraceGains Network Award

• Bay State Milling Company

• Cargill

• JM Swank

• J. Rettenmaier USA

Retailer of the Year Award

• Schnuck Markets, Inc.

• Smart & Final

• Topco Associates

About TGCon

Traditionally awarded at the TGCon User Conference, this year’s awards were announced online since TGCon was converted to a virtual conference, set for Aug. 18-20. The TraceGains community will gather online for industry-specific presentations, technical trainings, roundtables, and networking. Learn more at https://www.tracegains.com/tgcon.

About TraceGains

TraceGains is a cloud-based platform that helps food and consumer-packaged goods companies deliver on brand promise. People in Quality, Regulatory Compliance, Procurement, and R&D rely on TraceGains to bring quality products to market faster. TraceGains turns static documents into digital records, tracks information exchange, and automates workflows. On average, companies find that 75 percent of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to immediately connect and collaborate. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can manage risk, grow the business, and go faster. TraceGains Network also powers Market Hub, our robust sourcing directory for items, packaging, and service providers. Finally, with TraceGains Smart Alerts, the industry’s best source for food and CPG regulatory, safety, incident, and fraud information, companies can research by commodity, country of origin, threat type, supplier, date of event, and more.



