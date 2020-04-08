Good News from the Chldren's Book Council

Good deeds around the country and at home activity resources.

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children's Book Council staff has collected some recent news items showing Americans doing good deeds for their fellow citizens.Bookstores, librarians and teachers are all working hard to help parents and kids through these times with fun resources to supplement school work.30 chldren's book illutrators have created original art for at home activity pages in the form of bookmarks, coloring pages and more. These resources were requested by Every Child a Reader, the Children's Book Council 501c3 charitable arm.



