NAKIVO Introduces Backup for Oracle RMAN with v9.3 Release

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.3 allows you to centrally manage Oracle RMAN backup and recovery for maximum efficiency and protection.

SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtualized, physical and cloud environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.3. The newest version offers native protection of Oracle databases via RMAN.Backup and Recovery for Oracle RMANBy adding support for Oracle RMAN, NAKIVO Backup & Replication extends its list of enterprise-grade features. With Backup for Oracle RMAN functionality offers businesses of all sizes improved visibility of their Oracle data protection.Customers can now back up their IT infrastructure including Oracle databases and restore them from a single pane of glass. With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, Oracle RMAN backup jobs can be initiated through an intuitive web interface, monitored to completion and verified anywhere, at any time. With its advanced scheduling options, NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.3 can optimize Oracle RMAN backup routines to ensure that all the critical databases are rigorously protected. Additionally, customers can restore entire Oracle databases to a specific point in time without losing productivity and operational performance. Backup for Oracle RMAN is simple and straightforward and can be mastered by customers with any level of Oracle expertise.“NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.3 takes another important step in protecting the business data of our customers,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “With native Oracle RMAN integration, we are excited to deliver one of the most reliable and easy-to-use solutions for Oracle database backup and recovery on the market.”RESOURCESTrial Download: /resources/download/trial-download/Datasheet: nakivo-backup-replication-datasheet.pdfSuccess Stories: /customers/success-stories/ABOUT NAKIVOWinner of a "Best of VMworld 2018" Gold Award for Data Protection, NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to developing the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 97.3% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 14,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO delivers an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, and cloud environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO protects data for major multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and China Airlines, in addition to working with over 5,000 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.Visit us at: www.nakivo.com Follow us on Twitter: @NAKIVOConnect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NakivoInc Join us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nakivo NAKIVO Community Forum: forum.nakivo.comContact us: Sasha Tolkachova, PR Manager / sasha.tolkachova@nakivo.com / +1 416 845 3381



