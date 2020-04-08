Bayshore Networks Announces Partnership with Dimension Data Middle East, LLC to Deliver ICS Cybersecurity Solutions

Dimension Data and Bayshore join forces to accelerate the adoption of real time ICS and OT protection, enforcement, and policy solutions in Middle East

Our careful analysis is that Bayshore Network’s solutions are needed in our customer environments to help them protect and enforce cybersecurity” — Ronald Powell, Regional Solutions Director for Dimension Data Middle East

DURHAM, NC, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Networks , a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity policy and protection, today announced with Dimension Data , Middle East, LLC that they have partnered to deliver regional sales and support of Bayshore Networks ICS security solutions SCADAfuse, SCADAwall™, and OTaccess™. Industrial plants and factory automation systems in many sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, mining, steel, power and utilities, water management, and other critical infrastructure can now benefit from a trusted technology provider within the region.“Customers are transitioning to digital enterprise operations, and this in turn is increasing cybersecurity risks to production. We are committed to addressing industrial cybersecurity risk for our customers in this region,” said Ronald Powell, Regional Solutions Director for Dimension Data Middle East. “Our careful analysis is that Bayshore Network’s solutions are needed in our customer environments to help them protect and enforce cybersecurity in real time to preserve operations technology (OT) safety and availability.”Bayshore Networks’ patented and award-winning industrial cybersecurity policy engine and ruggedized hardware platforms deliver ICS protection specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. SCADAfuse, SCADAwall, and OTaccess were built to address top digital and physical security risks which can compromise the operations and profitability of OT environments. Use cases are:• SCADAfuse has built-in policies which can be enforced to protect PLCs and other industrial assets from unauthorized access or activities, whether in the plant or out in remote field sites.• SCADAwall has specialized communications and a built-in public-private key structure to assure that plant data can be safely and securely transferred for corporate business analytics, data mirroring, and support of synchronizing application data on the corporate side.• OTaccess allows plant personnel to simplify, manage and control their own remote access for employees or third parties from outside the organization directly into plant assets. IT resources are not needed, and this solution works even if a VPN is in use.“Production operations and critical infrastructure have become economic and political targets. Asset owners are seeking Bayshore Networks solutions because our enforcement technology is faster and more protective than human response can provide,” said Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks. “Our solutions help customers from becoming victims from fast-moving malware. We are excited to work as a preferred partner with Dimension Data, Middle East, LLC, recognized in the market for its cybersecurity expertise and its value-added services.”For more information about these solutions contact email us at contact.Middle-East@dimensiondata.com and contact@bayshorenetworks.com or visit www.bayshorenetworks.com and www.dimensiondata.com About Dimension DataIn the Middle East, Dimension Data is an African born systems integrator and managed services provider that designs, manages, and optimizes today’s evolving technology environments to enable its clients to leverage data in a digital age.Founded in 1983, and MEA headquartered in Johannesburg, we are a proud member of the NTT Group, one of the world’s leading information communication technology (ICT) companies, comprising a group of global technology companies. The NTT Group is the largest ICT company in the world by revenue. Every year, we mitigate 2 billion security threats and invest USD 3.6 billion in research and development.Employing over 40 000 people in 57 countries across five continents and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. We invest heavily in innovation to bring together the world’s best technologies, from consulting, technical and support services to a fully managed service, to our global client base.From 1 July 2019, Dimension Data’s global business is now fully integrated with NTT Communications, NTT Security and 25 other companies to form a new global operating company, branded NTT Ltd with revenues of USD 11 billion. In Middle East and Africa, Dimension Data remains an independently branded affiliate of NTT Ltd and retains the Dimension Data brand. For more information, email us at contact.Middle-East@dimensiondata.com or visit us at www.dimensiondata.com About Bayshore NetworksBayshore Networks was founded in 2012 and is a leading provider of patented and award-winning industrial cybersecurity protection specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created SCADAfuse, SCADAwall and OTaccess to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments through securely protecting ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by many world-leading industrial automation operators such as, but not limited to, GE, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, Yokogawa and water districts and wastewater treatment sites across multiple countries. For more information, email us at contact@bayshorenetworks.com or visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com



