Gold Medal - Cashew Brandy Bayon Distillery

Cashew Brandy - Bayon Distillery Cashew Fruit ADI Gold Medal 2020

American Institute of Distillers International Gold Medal and Award for Best of Class "International Brandy 2020" for Bayon Distillery Cashew Brandy - Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayon Distillery wins a Gold Medal and "Best of Class - International Brandy" from the American Distillery Institute (ADI) awards April 8th, 2020 for its Cashew Brandy.

Cashew Brandy is made from the fruit (cashew apple) from which the well known cashew nut hangs from. The cashew apple, with it's unique taste, lasts less than 12 hours from the time the nut is removed, meaning that thousands of tons of the fruit goes to waste around the world. Normally only fruit pickers get the chance to enjoy it !

One of the few places where cashew brandy is made is on the island of Goa, a province of India, where it has had its own Geographical Indication since 2009, and has been made in the same traditional manner for 400 years. There it is called Feni (kaju feni); and people travel from all over the world to enjoy its unique aroma and flavor.

Bayon Distillery makes Cashew Brandy essentially the same way as Goa, but uses European fruit yeasts, a cooled fermentation room, and a modern still. Bayon Distillery has brought the techniques of Western distillery methods to this unique Eastern brandy.

Cashew Brandy (Gold - 2020) will join it's other Certified Craft Distilled Spirits including Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur (Bronze - 2019) and Cascara Liqueur (Bronze - 2018) in the ADI craft distillery database.

Bayon Distillery is a Cambodian company bringing the art and science of Western craft distilling to Cambodia. And in doing so, we are training Cambodian in skilled jobs - and supplying a whole new market for farmers, as well as a new avenue of economic growth for Cambodia. And for the Western world - we are introducing the fresh tropical fruit and spices of Cambodia through our award winning craft distilled products.

The American Distilling Institute annual conference dinner is the main distilling industry awards ceremony held in the United States. The ADI has over 1000 craft distilleries and over 2000 members.

Gold Medal - Best of Class - International Brandy



