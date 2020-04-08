TRUST Beauty Appoints Dana Gonzalez as Chief Engagement Officer

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer, pundit and autobiographical travel author Dana Gonzalez has been added to the TRUST team to give her special brand of insights to the world of skincare, lifestyle and wellness.Tom Murphy, TRUST’s CEO stated that, “Dana’s brand of humor and ability to connect with the average person who is tired of “trying too hard to live up to commercial driven expectations” is truly refreshing and strikes a very unique chord with our audience who embraces wellness with acceptance and appreciation. It’s a concept many companies pretend just doesn’t exist.”Positive Customer ImpactDana has already penned some articles for the TRUST Beauty blog in her column, “Choice Words from Dana” that show her often irreverent take on gimmicks and ‘fountain of youth’ types promise-alls and her appreciation for straight talk. “I just don’t want anyone telling me that I’m not, in fact, aging. Or that their product can somehow erase the fact that I have. First, I don’t believe anything can do that and second, my face tells the story of a life lived well and, sure, also less well! I know lots of women think going back to a younger age sounds enjoyable, but if I had to go back and re-raise my kids from infant-hood, well that would mean a second round of the teen years - count me out!” She adds, “Trust doesn’t hide that people age, they’re more about celebrating everyone’s journeys and experiences while taking good care of ourselves, simply and honestly.”TRUST Beauty, LLC is based in Denver, Colorado and has a full line of all natural, adaptogen based, vegan skin care products as well as offerings in the CBD space with new cannabinoid based products coming soon.For more information, press only;Jeffrey Johnson, President404-664-7636Jeffrey@ trustbeauty .comFOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE: www.trustbeauty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.