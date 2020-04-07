Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, THE UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Tiger Asia Intelligence announces initiation of coverage on Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH)The full report can be found here: Fanhua Report Key Report Highlights:Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ: FANH) is a leading independent third-party financial services provider in China, focusing on two segments, Insurance Brokerage, and claims adjusting. Fanhua provides individuals with diversified life and property insurance products from dozens of insurance companies. It offers value-added services for customers, such as insurance surveys, loss assessment, and outsourcing services.The release of favorable insurance and banking industry in 2020, as well as recovering demand for life insurance and government support to develop the health insurance industry, will continue to drive Fanhua’s accelerating business performance. Fanhua differentiates itself from its competitors by its comprehensive product offering, talent recruiting strategy, and its technology-driven O2O ecosystem business model. Fanhua’s ongoing implementation of product and technology strategies will continue to enhance the user experience, service different user groups with different needs, and boost the steady inflow of new users.Tiger Asia Intelligence is initiating coverage on Fanhua with a buy rating. TAI believes Fanhua’s life insurance business continues to remain strong, driven by robust growth momentum and sees further upside opportunities from current levels. Tiger Asia Intelligence received a flat fee from, or on behalf of, Fanhua for the creation and dissemination of the report.About Tiger Asia Intelligence:Tiger Asia Intelligence, a subsidiary of Tiger Market Intelligence, is an independent forward-thinking Research & Market Intelligence company that provides in-depth fundamental equity research on small and mid-cap ADRs. Our unique fundamental research reports, commentary, valuation, and financial models provide investors unique insight into companies generally overlooked by Wall Street.SOURCE Tiger Market IntelligenceWebsite: https://www.tigermarketintelligence.com/ Contact Email: Research@tigerasiaintelligence.com



