Tiger Asia Intelligence reiterate Buy rating on AnPac Bio, Ltd

NEW YORK CITY, NY, THE UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Asia Intelligence reiterate Buy rating on AnPac Bio, Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPC).

The full report can be found here: AnPac Report

Key Report Highlights:
TAI reiterates our Buy rating on ANPC and sees tremendous opportunity for AnPac in the Chinese annual physical and cancer screening markets. The solid increase in the number of commercial CDA-based tests and the significant cancer risk assessment database will pave the way for AnPac’s long-term growth.

The Extensive Patent Portfolio is still a competitive advantage for AnPac. AnPac will target China’s Annual Physical market to expand its business line. AnPac has applied for an NMPA Class III medical device registration certificate to further penetrate the cancer screening market.

TAI has seen strong business recovery trends in China and expects AnPac’s CDA business growth will be back on track with higher sales volume and improving average retail pricing in 2H2020.

About Tiger Asia Intelligence:
Tiger Asia Intelligence, a subsidiary of Tiger Market Intelligence, is an independent forward-thinking Research & Market Intelligence company that provides in-depth fundamental equity research on small and mid-cap ADRs. Our unique fundamental research reports, commentary, valuation, and financial models provide investors unique insight into companies generally overlooked by Wall Street.

SOURCE Tiger Market Intelligence
Website: https://www.tigermarketintelligence.com/
Contact Email: Research@tigerasiaintelligence.com

Lawrence Liu
Tiger Market Intelligence
+1 540-246-9747
email us here

