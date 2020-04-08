New Announcement Join the Mitzvah Club to Help Gift Food for Good This Passover
The purpose of the community service is to inspire participation, every month find a Westside family in need who is a member of the tribe, and gift good food.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We created 'The Club' for like-minded families and professionals who love life, making a difference...and food for good."
How to Help a Family You Know this Passover
1. Nominate a Westside family in need who is a member of the tribe; email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com.
2. Include your name and number to facilitate the gift giving process to your nominated family.
3. Every month, Recruiting for Good will gift a $100 gift card to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, or Whole Foods.
Carlos Cymerman, "Thank you for participating and helping us fund and gift food for good."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Join the Mitzvah Club' to inspire participation in referral program and help feed families and teachers in need; and reward good food savings. The club is for families and working professionals that love life, making a difference, and food for good. www.JointheMitzvahClub.com
