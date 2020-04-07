Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) publish latest Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Colombia

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceSpecialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Colombia. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is October 2019.Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have a site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:- In Colombia, environmental protection is regulated through laws, ministerial decrees and resolutions, and mandatory standards issued by various organizations. The main ministry regulating the field of environmental protection is the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development - The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development is responsible for defining the National Environmental Policy and is the national environmental authority. The Ministry is divided into Directorates; for example, the Directorate for Environmental and Urban Affairs Sector, and the Directorate of Marine Affairs, Coastal and Aquatic Resources and Integrated Water Resource Management. The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development is part of the National Environmental System (SINA). The Ministry is supported by Autonomous Regional Authorities and the National Environmental License Authority (ANLA) and corresponding regional authorities.- More information about the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development is available online (last accessed in October 2019).- Law 99 of 1993 is the main framework for environmental management in Colombia. It sets forth fundamentals of Colombian environmental policy and establishes the Ministry and National Environmental System (SINA). This Law is implemented by various decrees and resolutions, including Decree 1076 of 2015 and Resolution 77 of 2019.- Decree 1076 of 2015, known as the Single Regulatory Decree of the Environment and Sustainable Development Sector, regulates various issues including administration, national parks, environmental licensing, environmental management, etc.- Resolution 77 of 2019 establishes deadlines for the submission of Environmental Compliance Reports within the framework of the environmental monitoring process of projects under competence of the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) and dictates other provisions.- As with environmental protection, occupational health and safety in Colombia is regulated through laws, codes, ministerial decrees and resolutions, and mandatory standards issued by various organizations. The main ministry regulating the field of occupational health and safety is the Ministry of Labor , which is responsible for adopting and guiding public policy on labor issues and ensuring a decent labor environment for all citizens. It is the main authority in labor and employment issues. The Ministry is supported by Territorial Directorates located throughout the country. Within the Ministry of Labor is the Vice Ministry of Labor Relations and Inspection, which has the power to initiate, advance, and complete any administrative action (including inspections) and acts through Inspectors of Labors and Social Security at the local Directorates.- More information about the Ministry of Labor is available online (last accessed in October 2019).- The framework law in the field of occupational health and safety is the Substantive Labor Code, which sets forth principles of relations between workers and employers. The Code is implemented by decrees and resolutions, including Resolution 2400 of 1979, which establishes requirements for hygiene and safety in work establishments. In addition, some decrees are issued based on the powers granted by the Constitution or other laws; for example, Decree 1072 of 2015, which, among other things, establishes the mandatory guidelines to implement the Occupational Health and Safety Management System (SG-SST), which must be applied by all public and private employers. Together, all these pieces of legislation detail the requirements for the prevention of occupational risks, the protection of safety and health, the elimination of risk and accident factors, and the requirements to provide information and training to workers and consult with them on issues regarding health and safety at work.- Issues relating to fire safety are implemented and enforced by the National Fire Department and local offices. More information about the National Fire Department is available online (last accessed in October 2019).More information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC is available here: https://stpub.com/products/ About STPSpecialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.About STCSpecialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives.



