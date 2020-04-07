POLICE PROCEDURE EXPERT AND RETIRED LAPD DETECTIVE MAKES A SPLASH WITH NEW BOOK “A DEEP DIVE”

Tim Williams Cover Photo Tim Williams Book Cover Tim Williams Media Kit Cover

Author, Timothy T. Williams, Jr. dives deep into what it takes to be an expert analyst of Police Procedure, Use of Force and Wrongful Convictions

Tim Williams, Jr. gives us a lot to think about...For all of us, whether we are in the system or outside observers, this is a thought-provoking journey well worth taking.” — Earl Thomas, Retired Criminal Prosecutor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Detective Supervisor, Timothy T. Williams, Jr., pulls back the curtain on Use of Force, Police Procedure and Wrongful Convictions in his debut book, A Deep Dive: An Expert Analysis on Police Procedure, Use of Force and Wrongful Convictions. In the book, Williams recounts his experiences with LAPD, and how he applies that knowledge as a Use of Force, Police Procedure and Wrongful Convictions Expert in State and Federal Court involving criminal and civil rights cases across the country.An over 29-year LAPD veteran, Williams launched his private consultancy practice in 2003, and has provided expert testimony in over 200 cases and analysis of over 1,200 cases, including several landmark cases such as the "Grim Sleeper" death penalty trial in Los Angeles and wrongful conviction cases as the "Englewood Four" out of Chicago, Illinois. Most notably, Williams' expert analysis in the wrongful murder conviction of Kash D. Register helped to lead to the largest reported settlement, at that time, in an individual civil rights case in the history of Los Angeles, totaling $16.7 million in restitution."Tim Williams, Jr. gives us a lot to think about from his critical assessments of “the good, the bad and the ugly” of our justice systems today. For all of us, whether we are in the system or outside observers, this is a thought provoking journey well worth taking," says Earl Thomas, Retired Criminal Prosecutor and Former Chief of the Criminal Branch of the Los Angeles City Attorney’ s Office.Williams has been hired by some of the most recognizable names in law including The Innocence Project, The Cochran Firm, Carl Douglas, Mark Geragos, and Thomas Mesereau. In his book, Williams provides the necessary gems to become a successful trial expert. “As an expert, one has to block out the noise of opinion(s) and analyze the case objectively. As an expert, you owe it to the retaining counsel to give them the good, the bad and the ugly of the case so they can competently represent their client,” states Williams in his debut book. For more information about Tim Williams, Jr., his practice, or to order a copy of A Deep Dive: An Expert Analysis on Police Procedure, Use of Force and Wrongful Convictions visit www.timwilliamsjr.com About Timothy T. Williams, Jr.Timothy T. Williams, Jr. is a leading national expert on police procedure, use of force and wrongful convictions. He has over 29 years of active law enforcement experience and over 40 years of experience working in the Criminal Justice System. Mr. Williams proudly served in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as a detective, ultimately ascending to the rank of Senior Detective Supervisor and retiring from the elite Robbery-Homicide Division. Mr. Williams is currently the founder and CEO of T. T. Williams, Jr. Investigations, Inc., a company based in Los Angeles, California, that provides industry-leading expertise in cases throughout the United States related to police procedure, use of force, and wrongful conviction.Tim Williams, Jr. is an Oakland, California, native and has completed his required undergraduate Criminal Justice studies at California State University Los Angeles. He taught at Los Angeles City College in the Administration of Justice Department and is a guest lecturer at various legal and professional organizations.Mr. Williams consistently appears as an expert and contributor on various network, cable, and radio programs including 2020, Good Morning America, CNN, CBS News, Fox News, and Inside Edition. Mr. Wiliams has numerous accolades and he is a nationally sought after speaker regarding police procedure, use of force, and wrongful conviction cases.



