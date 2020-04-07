FlightList PRO - Jet Charter Industry Platform Waives Charges, Supports Industry During Slowdown

Leading air charter brokers, operators and travel professionals take advantage of free and low cost full-market support from FlightList PRO Air Charter Industry Sourcing Platform

Supports the Air Charter Industry and its Subscribers Through COVID-19 Challenges, Waives Monthly Charges and Opens Free Access to Industry Members

We love general aviation and air charter and are personally active in various sectors. During this time, we want to increase support to you, and support to the industry. ” — Rick Colson

DENVER, CO, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlightList PRO, the world’s largest charter aircraft & operator sourcing platform and supporter of the air charter industry, waives monthly charges for subscribers to help them sustain through the COVID-19 downturn.The service also opens a month of free access to air charter industry participants.FlightList PRO, the full-charter-market platform, includes all 16,402 aircraft and 3,622 operators worldwide, all 7,058 aircraft and 1,679 operators in the U.S., and is the only source for all 511 floating fleet jet charter aircraft from 48 operators, the fastest growing segment in jet charter.In demand right now for COVID-19 supply and medical transport, FlightList PRO includes a searchable database of 2,070 certified cargo and air ambulance aircraft.Current subscribers of FlightList PRO are among the industry’s most experienced; 80% have arranged charter more than 10 years, and 26% more than 20 years.FlightList PRO sent the following letter to all subscribers on Monday:---------------------------April 6, 2020We hope this finds you and yours safe and healthy.A founding goal of FlightList PRO was to support the air charter industry; brokers, operators and users. One way to do that is by providing a 100%-of-market, productive resource at a minimal cost.During these unprecedented times, with the passenger air charter industry down a reportedly 60% and more, we know many are struggling. To help, we are waiving your next monthly charge.We love general aviation and air charter, have made our careers in it, and are personally active in various sectors. And we love you for having the same passion.During this time, we want to increase support to you, and support to the industry, even though FlightList PRO operating costs remain the same.There is nothing you need to do. Your next scheduled billing is waived.Thank you for your part in the industry, and for using FlightList PRO as your resource. We are here for you.Sincerely,Rick Colson, PartnerBob Bruosta, PartnerFlightList PRO888-788-0135---------------------------About FlightList PRO. Supporting the Air Charter Industry.Leading air charter brokers, operators and travel professionals take advantage of free and low cost full-market support from FlightList PRO to grow their service level, their business and their bottom line. Founded in 2014, the full functioned platform includes aircraft and operator multi-search capabilities, all safety ratings by operator, floating fleet search and quote requests. Request a free month of access here. Subscriptions are $99/month-to-month for 3 users. Charter broker accreditation, jet charter listings , and a public Charter Broker Directory are available. More about FlightList PRO here.



