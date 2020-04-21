Lansdale Orthodontist Straightening Smiles with Invisalign and Traditional Braces

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Lansdale

Braces from Exeter Orthodontics include x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and more.

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both Invisalign and traditional braces in Lansdale are available from Exeter Orthodontics. Both treatments cost only $3,995.

Invisalign is an increasingly popular option because of its comfort and convenience. The transparent aligners gradually move teeth into place over time and can be removed as needed for brushing, eating, and drinking.

“We always stress that a great deal of responsibility goes into wearing Invisalign,” says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Lansdale. “Patients need to wear their aligners regularly for the treatment to be successful.”

Traditional braces are also available for $3,995. Their low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Lansdale from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Free consultations are available.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.



