Ideagen Offers Coronavirus Health and Safety Online Training Package Free to NHS Workers

NHS - Nobody Does It Better

Ideagen PLC (LSE:IDEA)

Everyone working in the NHS is an absolute hero. We really hope by making this training free to all in the NHS we can help to keep them healthy and well while they are caring for the rest of us.”
— Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen PLC

NOTTINGHAM, EAST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance software, UK company Ideagen Plc, has developed a special online training course, as part of its industry leading Q-Pulse Workrite package, to help remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic – and it is now offering this course to NHS workers free of charge.

Ideagen’s CEO, Ben Dorks, said: “The Q-Pulse Workrite Coronavirus and Home Working online training course is aimed at everyone who is now having to work remotely. It covers advice on how to protect yourself from catching the virus, but also how to work safely at home to avoid developing physical and mental health conditions related to stress and working in an unusual environment.”

Q-Pulse Workrite is an established programme of courses that deal with DHSE (Department of Health, Safety Environment) and QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety and Environment) regulations. In light of the current situation Ideagen’s developers have added a course specifically aimed at the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of NHS Trusts are already clients of Ideagen’s and it was one of these clients who sparked this latest initiative.

An NHS Clinical Scientist saw information about the new Q-Pulse Workrite course on LinkedIn and asked if it could be made available to NHS workers for free: “This would be massively helpful to our work,” he said.

Ben commented: “When we saw the post we were immediately inspired to see if we could make this happen and I’m delighted to say that we have successfully created a secure area that will enable NHS staff to log in and use this software free of charge.

“Everyone working in the NHS, whether on the front line or behind the scenes, is an absolute hero and we must all do everything we can to support them. We really hope by making this training free and available to all in the NHS we can help to keep them healthy and well while they are caring for the rest of us.”

The online training will be available to anyone in the NHS by using this link https://www.ideagen.com/coronavirus-awareness-remote-work-training-free-for-nhs-staff


