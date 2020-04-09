Social Project Launches to Help Restaurants and Hire LA Foodie Kids for Fun Gigs

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA and inspire Kids to Use their Talent for Good www.LAFoodieKids.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Inspire Your Kids to Participate Land the Funnest Gig 'Kids Get Paid to Eat,' the Best Food in LA www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

The purpose of the fun project is to inspire participation. Customers nominate favorite restaurant dishes; and kids get paid to taste food and write reviews.

Thank you for participating to help your favorite restaurant. And inspiring kids to use their creative talent for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Rewarding LA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.