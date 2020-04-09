Social Project Launches to Help Restaurants and Hire LA Foodie Kids for Fun Gigs
Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA and inspire Kids to Use their Talent for Good www.LAFoodieKids.com
Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com
The purpose of the fun project is to inspire participation. Customers nominate favorite restaurant dishes; and kids get paid to taste food and write reviews.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to help your favorite restaurant in LA and make a difference in kids' lives too? Participate today. We're hiring kids for fun writing gig; and 'Get Paid to Eat' LA's best food too."
How to Nominate Your Favorite Restaurant
1. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com and tell her 'your favorite dish at preferred restaurant."
2. Recruiting for Good orders dish to be delivered to a LA Foodie Kid at home; who tastes the food and writes a review (and earns a $15 gift card too).
3. Recruiting for Good adds the dish to 'Top 100 Dishes in LA List' reviewed by Foodie Kids.
How Kids Land LA's Funnest Gig 'Get Paid to Eat'
First Participate in Creative Writing Contest
Parents visit website www.LAFoodieKids.com to get started.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com.
Need to solve a cloud, cyber security, network services problem? Consider hiring a preferred consulting partner who is helping fund Love to Feed LA (including fun paid gigs for kids) to learn more visit www.ITConsultingforGood.com
Love to make a difference, and dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund 'Feed the ER' to learn more visit www.BestFoodintheHood.com Join to have fun and enjoy dining for good.
Junior High School Kids participate in creative writing contest www.LAFoodieKids.com, most inspiring entries win gig to enjoy LA's Best Food in the Hood delivered to their home, write a 3 sentence review in 15 minutes or less, and earn a $15 Gift Card,(Kids Get Paid to Eat by writing reviews of nominated restaurants) to learn more visit www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
