Every Girl Wins Institute Launches Facebook Live To Send Positive MessagesTo Girls Around The World

Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute DR. Kozachuk Mentored Woman and Girls in Nguni Village Kenya Dr.Christine Kozachuk Speaking At Woman Of Excellence I Change Nations Conference

Dr. Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, has launched Facebook live to send positive messages to girls around the world to encourage them.

I believe that Facebook Live will become a vehicle for the Every Girl Wins Institute to not only create a global awareness of the challenges facing girls, but will help them fulfill their destinies” — Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute , has launched Facebook live to send positive messages to girls around the world to encourage them. motivate them and inspire them to be all they can be and fulfill their destiny. The broadcast will be Monday through Friday from the USA at 12:00 pm ESTFacts about girls around the world, Only 6 countries give women equal legal work rights as men.The World Bank’s recent measured gender discrimination in 187 countries. It found that only 6 countries scored full marks on eight indicators, from receiving a pension to freedom of movement, influencing economic decisions women make during their careers. A typical economy only gives women three-quarters the rights of men in the measured areas.Educational Inequity, from a global perspective, one of the biggest challenges facing women is educational inequality. Despite the many gains of modern feminist movements many still believe that women are less worthy of the same educational opportunities afforded to men. Launching Facebook live will create an opportunity to offer education to females on line around the world and provide the education they need to help bring equality33,000 girls become child brides every day. Globally, 12 million girls each year get married before the age of 18, roughly 33,000 every day, or one every two seconds. There are some 650 million women alive today who were child brides. The reasons behind it vary between communities, but it’s often because girls are not valued as highly as boys and marrying them off at a young age transfers the ‘economic burden’ to another family. The Every Girl Wins Institute will establish centers in cities here in the US as well throughout the world, these local institutes will provide one on one training, workshops and classes. Having Facebook live will allow the centers to share with one another how lives are being touched and changed.Dr. Christine Kozachuk states, “I believe that Facebook Live will become a vehicle for the Every Girl Wins Institute to not only create a global awareness of the challenges facing girls, but will help them fulfill their destinies”.The Every Girl Wins Institute Mission is to inspire and educate the world to accept all women as an equal and to help women create the life they deserve through support, education and guidance. The Every Girl Wins Institute provides life skill programs for women around the world. Their experts help them rewrite the definition of their lives through our customized winning life skill programs.The Every Girl Wins Institute was created based on the life skills and observations of women of the world from the founder. What she has experienced is the beliefs of women are holding them back from creating the life they deserve. Over and over again, she would hear women talk about not being confident enough or worthy enough because of certain circumstances that have happened in their lives.The founder herself had also experienced the same things in her own life from childhood poverty, being a child bride with three children by the time she was eighteen. Having been abused physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually, she understands suffering and feeling unworthy. She never let that stop her from winning and creating the life she deserved.As a women’s life skills expert she is here to show all women of the world, they also can succeed and overcome any self-doubting obstacle in their way. Through the founder's life experiences she has created a winning program to give all women a voice to create the life they deserve just as she has done in her own life.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has served on the board of Home4Me for over two years. Home4Me provides our teens and young adults in foster care with guidance, mentoring and encouragement at the time in their lives when they need it most.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastDr. Christine Kozachuk is currently launching Every Girl Wins Institute’s in the UK, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Guyana as well as the EAU and India. she is also establishing institute’s across America and Canada. She is currently interviewing woman who have the same passion the she does to establish local Every Girl Wins Institutes.To join the broadcast go to http://m.facebook.com/everygirlwins or to find out more go to www.everygirlwins.com



