atlasGO and One Tree Planted announce #GO4Trees campaign to plant 1 tree for every workout

Our goal is to plant 100,000 trees in California.

Certified B Corp atlasGO and non-profit One Tree Planted launch #GO4Trees campaign to raise awareness for reforestation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, atlasGO and One Tree Planted announced a partnership to plant 100,000 trees in California and to raise awareness for the vital role forests play in our ecosystem.

The central piece of the challenge will be atlasGO (www.atlasgo.org), a fitness tracking app with a social impact component. During the month of April 2020 (Earth Month), users will be able to track or log their daily runs, hikes, and other indoor activities on atlasGO. Thanks to corporate partners, every 4 miles equate one tree planted by One Tree Planted. Throughout the challenge, the users will post sweaty selfies, encourage each other to go the extra mile, and will receive valuable information about the importance of forests and how they can change their behavior towards a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle. On the first days of April, there are already 1200+ sweaty changemakers planting trees! See more than 450 sweaty selfies here: www.go4trees.org

“In these times of fear and isolation, we want to launch a campaign of hope and solidarity. Now more than ever is an important time to take care of your health, connect with sweaty changemakers around the world and make a positive impact for the planet we share,” said Thomas Querton, CEO atlasGO.

“Working together with atlasGO is a great opportunity for us to not only plant 100,000 trees but to raise awareness and engagement around everyday actions for sustainability,” said One Tree Planted Chief Environmental Evangelist Matt Hill. “Planting trees is a great start to addressing many of our biggest challenges, such as climate change. But it’s also important to create a positive message around concrete actions for individuals to go the extra mile. Together with atlasGO, we hope to build a community that not only sweats for trees, but that also learns and engages around this cause.”

The impact of the challenge will benefit California, a state that has been struggling with wildfires and a shortage in water supply. Both issues can be addressed with improved forest resilience, a concrete measure of the project that the #GO4Tree challenge will support.

“To reach our goal, we will approximately need 10,000 to 20,000 sweaty changemakers who run or hike an average of 20 miles during the month of April,” Querton explains. “To address the current situation with COVID-19, we have also added variable indoor activities such as yoga and meditation. It’s important to bring a sense of belonging to people that aren’t encouraged to go outside in this surreal time. We are confident that our community of sweaty changemakers can stay healthy and is up for the challenge.”

Stay Healthy and connected while making an impact: If you want to join and convert your daily runs, hikes and other activities into trees during Earth Month, visit www.go4trees.org.

Support the movement: There are sponsorship opportunities for companies looking to make an impact while engaging their most important stakeholders in a healthy way (employees & customers) More info: www.atlasgo.org

#GO4Trees & COVID-19

We are monitoring the situation of the current COVID-19 pandemic closely. We believe that our #GO4Trees Challenge will help our users to feel a sense of belonging during these unprecedented times, using the means of technology to form a digital community to help our planet and to spread positivity. As it is proven that regular exercise has a positive impact on the immune system, we hope we can have a positive impact on keeping our users fit and healthy. However, we suggest avoiding crowded spaces such as gyms and focusing on outdoor activities (if not prohibited by your local government), and to preferably workout on your own. We also urge our users to strictly follow all country-specific regulations, rules, and laws issued by organizations and government agencies such as the WHO and CDC.

Share Kit (Images, quotes,...): request by reaching out to alejandra@atlasgo.org

atlasGO is a San Francisco based Social Business and Certified B Corp with the vision to build a global community of sweaty changemakers. The atlasGO app raises funds, awareness, and engagement for impactful causes by engaging their users to track sports or other activities. Today, the company is active globally, offering its solution for cause marketing, employee engagement, and virtual races.

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees! They fund reforestation projects in North America, South America, Africa, and Asia by working with local communities and only native tree species that are grown in nearby nurseries. Each project focus is different and can include forest fire restoration, agroforestry, watershed health, biodiversity and habitats, environmental disaster recovery, climate, and social impact. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.



