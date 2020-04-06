Sycamore Education Announces Sponsorship of the Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools (ATLIS)

Leading EdTech Company Proud to Sponsor ATLIS and Support Development of Best Practices in Technology for Independent Schools

We are extremely pleased and excited to be a member and sponsor of such a forward-thinking organization” — Mark Dalluge

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sycamore Education , a leading education technology company, is delighted to announce its sponsorship with the Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools ( ATLIS ), a national professional association that addresses the unique challenges of independent school Technology Directors. With over 200 member schools and over 1,000 individual members, ATLIS empowers its members to develop strategies, build relationships, and share best practices in technology and innovation for independent schools.“We are extremely pleased and excited to be a member and sponsor of such a forward-thinking organization,” said Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “The resources and education that ATLIS provides to school technology leaders are vital to their professional development, as well as to the development of best practices for the education industry.”Of particular note is Sycamore Education’s sponsorship support of this year’s ATLIS 2020 Conference . Originally scheduled as an in-person event, ATLIS quickly pivoted to a virtual conference in the wake of COVID-19. The three-day virtual event includes sessions on a wide range of topics important to independent schools:* Really Tough Questions About Technology Integration & Implementation* COVID-19: Managing People Remotely, Security & Privacy* Change Management for Changing Pedagogy* The Journey from Siloed Data to a Unified System: How Schools Are Taking Charge of Their Data* Identify & Mitigate Threats Using Advanced Security Tool of G Suite* Improve Privacy and Security with a Zero Trust Framework* Top 5 Tips for Sustaining Remote Learning at Your School* Plus several sessions on School Continuity, which is an important topic in light of the current global pandemic.Sycamore is proud to support the work ATLIS is doing to keep independent schools informed and educated on emerging technology issues and developments.Sycamore Education was founded as a technology company with the primary goal of making it easier for school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to access and share important student data and information. The company remains committed to disrupting the ed-tech space by using the right technology to deliver better classroom tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents, at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.ABOUT SYCAMORE EDUCATIONSycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system includes more than 300 powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore has become an industry leader in educational technology and the system behind schools and colleges in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com or call (866) 757-4968.



