Sycamore School’s Proven School Management System Now Offers Integrated Payments Powered by Paya

Incorporating Paya’s payments technology directly into Sycamore School makes the payments process easier and more efficient for everyone.”FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sycamore Education, a leading education technology company, is pleased to announce the availability of integrated payments powered by Paya within Sycamore School, the company’s powerful Student Information System.
— Mark Dalluge, Sycamore's Director of Operations
“Incorporating Paya’s payments technology directly into Sycamore School makes the payments process easier and more efficient for everyone,” said Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “This integration gives families the flexibility to pay when and how they want and helps schools run smoother and more efficiently.”
When a school chooses Paya to accept payments, transaction data feeds seamlessly into Sycamore School and everything is updated and processed in real time. Schools can securely accept credit, debit, ACH, and checks as one-time payments, and invoice statuses are automatically updated when paid. Soon, schools will also be able to easily schedule automatic recurring payments.
“Sycamore Education was founded with the primary goal of making it easier for schools and families to manage day-to-day operations and requirements,” said Dalluge. “Our partnership with Paya is one more example of how Sycamore continues to deliver better and more efficient administrative and classroom tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents.”
ABOUT SYCAMORE EDUCATION
Sycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system, Sycamore School, includes hundreds of powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore School has become a top choice in educational technology and the system behind schools in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com or call (866) 757-4968.
ABOUT PAYA
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 1,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com.
