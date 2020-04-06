Mt. Royal Vacations Announces Company Name Change To Mt. Royal Homes

Mt. Royal Homes

Re-focusing on providing corporate housing instead of vacation rentals, the Company rebrands their name and business model.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt. Royal Vacations, an industry leading property management and corporate housing provider, has announced today that the Company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Mt. Royal Homes, effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future.Along with this change, a newly redesigned company website is planned to launch in Summer 2020, which will prominently feature the Company’s new focus on providing long-term homes for corporate American instead of short-term vacation rentals. The Company’s ownership and staff have not changed.“The new name represents a positive change for our business and for our clients,” explained company publicist, Katie Cupp. “As our focus shifted to corporate housing, it became clear that renaming the Company to better reflect its purpose was necessary.”Recently, Mt. Royal Homes has begun offering a unique solution for residential real estate investors who are interested in short-term housing investing. Investors have really taken a liking to the company’s 10 year, net-leased corporate housing assets. Once the Company has executed its sale lease-back and added the property to its portfolio, it operates the assets as both short-term and curated extended stay corporate housing with a focus on entertainment, healthcare, and insurance housing.For more information about the name change or to learn more about Mt. Royal Homes, please visit: www.mtroyalvacations.com



