Tampa Bay Physician Has Positive Outcome With Coronavirus Patient

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has successfully treated its first patient who tested positive for coronavirus / COVID-19. The patient came to DOCS Outside the BOX! after visiting Orlando and being sick for one week. He is in his mid-40s and initially came to the St. Petersburg clinic with flu like symptoms and a temperature of 103. The patient has recovered and is being monitored daily by DOCS! physicians.

The patients’ coronavirus test was performed at the DOCS Outside the Box! office. After a positive diagnosis, the physicians implemented a proprietary protocol consisting of a mixture of traditional and holistic medical concepts. The protocol includes a daily treatment of pharmaceuticals, iv's, and Chinese herbs. After receiving the initial treatment, the patient’s temperature returned to normal within 6 hours.

DOCS Outside the Box! will apply a similar, custom protocol to any patient that tests positive for coronavirus / COVID-19. Currently, the clinic is only seeing acute patients on site. However, they are continuing to follow up with their established patients via telemedicine.

Prior to the pandemic, DOCs Outside the Box! implemented multiple precautions in order to facilitate care for COVID-19 patients. The precautions included the creation of a second entrance for individuals suspected of infection, the requirement that patients wait in cars prior to being escorted in for treatment, the sanitization of treatment rooms after each encounter, and wearing of personal protective equipment.

“We are very happy that our patient recovered so quickly,” said Lana Garner, DOM. “Our team has spent a lot of time to develop our protocol and we were confident that it could expedite recovery.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.



