Sharpen Providing FREE Mental Health Resources to College Students via Mobile App in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharpen , a mental health content and technology company, is immediately releasing its “Sharpen Colleges” mobile and desktop app for FREE to all college students. As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, access to the app content is free until Aug. 31, 2020. Sharpen collaborates with licensed mental health providers to provide students self-help information, techniques, and guidance in a safe environment. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of students themselves.As colleges across the country have shifted to virtual classes, many students are feeling more mental and emotional stress than they can handle alone. Depression and anxiety affect college students at a higher rate than the general population, and the new quarantine guidelines make their lives even tougher."In times as uncertain as these, we want to provide something students can rely on," said Robyn Hussa Farrell, CEO and co-Founder of Sharpen. “The Sharpen Colleges app allows college students discreet access to valuable mental health resources that will help them through these unprecedented challenges.”Sharpen is offering these free support resources customized for college students at no charge. For the company’s existing campus customers, their students will continue to have access to live support, informational videos, and a closed social network for the remainder of the school year.“During this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support our students’ mental health, as well as their physical health,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, University of West Georgia President (former Chancellor at USC-Upstate). “The programs offered through Sharpen will be transformative in how students can improve their mental health from the privacy of their own homes."Rahul N. Mehra, M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health and advisor to Sharpen, is relieved that these rich resources will be available to college students to mitigate the long-term mental health risks this crisis could have on our young adults.“We really don’t think enough about prevention,” said Mehra. “Statistics indicate that for adults who develop major psychiatric issues in their 20s, over 50 percent of the time those patients have started manifesting symptoms during childhood.For more information about how to access this free program, please visit www.SharpenHealth.com to learn more.# # #About SharpenSharpen Health emphasizes the collaboration and production of high-quality mental health content and community engagement. Aggregating its own original mental health content, as well as relevant mental health content from providers/producers that are shared on the application, Sharpen Health collaborates with licensed mental health providers to provide these targeted communities and audiences relevant information in a safe environment that offers private social networking, information sharing, and patient self-help techniques. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of the audience being served. Sharpen offers colleges a way to efficiently and effectively implement telehealth services while offering students an array of supportive services. Sharpen can be the portal through which these services are offered to better serve the mental health needs of students.



