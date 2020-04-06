FC Global Launches Free Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars for Online Entrepreneur Training

The first webinar on April 11 will address changing attitudes and the growing popularity of CBD

Now is the optimal time to connect, learn, understand, and become more acquainted with this exciting, and fast-growing industry” — Jeffrey Friedland

DENVER, CO, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today FC Global announced a series of free “Cannabis and Hemp Insider” online training webinars to help entrepreneurs better understand and participate in the fast-growing cannabis and CBD industries.

The first webinar on “Changing Attitudes and the Growing Popularity of CBD” will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET and interested attendees can reserve their spot here.

​

Participants of the April 11 webinar will join Jeffrey Friedland, author of Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant, as he shares the latest findings and trends on the medical, health, and nutritional benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids. In just one hour, listeners will learn about the following topics and engage in a live Q&A with the Friedland directly following the content:

The science behind the effects of cannabis and CBD

Evolving perceptions of cannabis and CBD by healthcare professionals

Emerging consumer trends in CBD use and nutritional benefits

THC, CBD, CBN, and CBG; How they differ in performance and usage occasions

The business and financial future of hemp and cannabinoid businesses, including CBD

There will be a second session on the same subject also with a live Q&A on Wednesday, April 15, 2020; 12 PM - 1 PM ET, entrepreneurs can register here for a virtual seat.

“Now is the optimal time to connect, learn, understand, and become more acquainted with this exciting, and fast-growing industry,” said Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and host of Cannabis and Hemp Insider webinars.”

This spring, Cannabis and Hemp Insider webinars will cover subject matter including;

The evolving legal and regulatory status of hemp and CBD, and its implications for growers and investors

How to succeed in growing hemp

Creating and marketing a unique CBD product line

Entrepreneurs can view the full upcoming schedule and dates by visiting the complete schedule.

About Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars

Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies. Other supporting webinar sponsors include Point 3 Group, Growth Advisory Group, and CHemP7.com

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

FC Global Strategies publishes Cannabis and Hemp Insider videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.



