FC Global Launches Free Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars for Online Entrepreneur Training

Cannabis and Hemp Insider

The first webinar on April 11 will address changing attitudes and the growing popularity of CBD

Now is the optimal time to connect, learn, understand, and become more acquainted with this exciting, and fast-growing industry”
— Jeffrey Friedland

DENVER, CO, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today FC Global announced a series of free “Cannabis and Hemp Insider” online training webinars to help entrepreneurs better understand and participate in the fast-growing cannabis and CBD industries.

The first webinar on “Changing Attitudes and the Growing Popularity of CBD” will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET and interested attendees can reserve their spot here.

Participants of the April 11 webinar will join Jeffrey Friedland, author of Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant, as he shares the latest findings and trends on the medical, health, and nutritional benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids. In just one hour, listeners will learn about the following topics and engage in a live Q&A with the Friedland directly following the content:

The science behind the effects of cannabis and CBD
Evolving perceptions of cannabis and CBD by healthcare professionals
Emerging consumer trends in CBD use and nutritional benefits
THC, CBD, CBN, and CBG; How they differ in performance and usage occasions
The business and financial future of hemp and cannabinoid businesses, including CBD

There will be a second session on the same subject also with a live Q&A on Wednesday, April 15, 2020; 12 PM - 1 PM ET, entrepreneurs can register here for a virtual seat.

“Now is the optimal time to connect, learn, understand, and become more acquainted with this exciting, and fast-growing industry,” said Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and host of Cannabis and Hemp Insider webinars.”

This spring, Cannabis and Hemp Insider webinars will cover subject matter including;

The evolving legal and regulatory status of hemp and CBD, and its implications for growers and investors
How to succeed in growing hemp
Creating and marketing a unique CBD product line

Entrepreneurs can view the full upcoming schedule and dates by visiting the complete schedule.

About Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars

Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies. Other supporting webinar sponsors include Point 3 Group, Growth Advisory Group, and CHemP7.com

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

FC Global Strategies publishes Cannabis and Hemp Insider videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Jeffrey Friedland
FC Global Strategies LLC
+1 303-478-4887
Jeffrey Friedland has been the chief executive officer and a director of a NASDAQ listed financial services company, a director of a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company, and the chairman of the supervisory board of a Hong Kong-based retailer that was listed on the European Union Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Mr. Friedland was an owner of two retail cannabis stores and a grow facility in Colorado, a founder and CEO of a publicly-traded cannabinoid research company, a founder of Israel Plant Sciences, an Israel-based company focused on plant breeding and genetics, a founder of Canada-based Phyto Brands, a manufacturer and marketer of CBD products, and an early investor in three Canadian cannabis licensed producers. He has been featured or quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the New York Times, Bloomberg Television, USA Today, Verslo Zinios (Lithuania), Vercernji (Croatia), International Business Times, the South China Morning Post, the Guam Daily Post, the Forward, the Jewish Week, Quartz, the Jakarta Globe, Israel Daily Television, Breitbart, NBC.com and Forbes. Mr. Friedland has been a speaker or panelist at conferences and events throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Mr. Friedland is the author of two books, All Roads Lead to China - An Investor Road Map to the World's Fastest-Growing Economy, and Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant. (Both books are available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.) As a staunch advocate of entrepreneurship, Mr. Friedland's focus has been on enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams, whether they're a start-up, early-stage company or established and growing company.

