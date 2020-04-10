R4G Launches Hire Tech Consultants to Fund Fun Food Kids Social Projects in LA

Share with Like-Minded Executives in LA Who Love to Make a Difference www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Fund Kids Get Paid to Eat www.RecruitingforGood.com Share with Like-Minded Executives Who Love to Make a Difference

Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause Love to Feed LA; and will generate continuous proceeds from contract placements to help support Kids Get Paid to Eat.

Retain Recruiting for Good Today to Fund Kids Get Paid to Eat, & Have Fun for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency is funding cause ' Love to Feed LA .' Companies that retain the staffing agency for contract placements will help fund social programs that inspire kids to participate in creative projects; and kids earn fun foodie rewards ( Kids Get Paid to Eat ).According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids are feeling anxiety every day, by focusing their attention on fun activities, we can enliven them to be creative and inspire them to use their imagination. and have fun for good."Giving Back By 5% for GoodEvery hour that a consultant works on a contract project thru Recruiting for Good (or with one of our consulting partners' projects), monies help fund 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.'1. For Elementary School; draw what you love most about 'your mom.'2. For Junior High School; use creative writing talent to help create Top 100 Best Dishes in LA reviewed by kids.3. For High School Students; special projects curated by young adults who love to use every medium to convey a positive message.Carlos Cymerman, "Retain Recruiting for Good Today to Fund Kids Get Paid to Eat & Have Fun for Good."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA Too www.LovetoFeedLA.com Need to solve a cloud, cyber security, network services problem? Consider hiring a preferred consulting partner who is helping Fund Social Food Projects for Kids ( www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com ) to learn more visit www.ITConsultingforGood.com Kids earn fun food rewards by participating in creative and uplifting social projects. The purpose of the social program is to teach kids positive life values; and have fun for good. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com



