Jason Schenker's New Book - The Future After COVID - Becomes #1 New Release on Amazon

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to share that Jason Schenker 's latest book - The Future After COVID : Futurist Expectations for Changes, Challenges, and Opportunities After the COVID-19 Pandemic - has become an official #1 New Release for Macroeconomics on Amazon.Jason Schenker shared that "The big idea of this book is to try and answer the question 'What comes next?'" "The impact of COVID-19 is likely to cast a long shadow — in both bad and good ways — across the years and decades ahead. It will impact how we work, where we live, and what different industries will look like in the future," Schenker added.The Future After COVID includes futurist perspectives on long-term changes, challenges, and opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hold for over a dozen different critical fields and industries.Schenker's book draws on research, courses, and training materials from The Futurist Institute’s Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst (FLTA) program. The program trains strategists, consultants, and leaders to incorporate new and emerging trends into long-term planning.Some of the chapters in The Future of COVID include:The Future of Work - The Future of Education - The Future of Energy - The Future of Finance - The Future of Monetary Policy - The Future of Fiscal Policy - The Future of Real Estate - The Future of Agriculture - The Future of Supply Chain - The Future of Media - The Future of International Relations - The Future of National Security - The Future of Politics - The Future of Leadership - The Future of Travel and Leisure - The Future of ESG and Sustainability - The Future of Startups - The Future of Recession.The paperback edition of The Future After COVID was released by Prestige Professional Publishing on 1 April 2020, and the Kindle edition was released on 3 April 2020.The Future After COVID became a #1 New Release on 5 April 2020. It is Schenker's 22nd book.More information about The Future After COVID can be found online at www.FutureAfterCovid.com



