autotext.me offers new, stand-alone Text-to-Pay solution

A streamlined version that provides shops with an affordable, no-touch payment solution to further facilitate a touchless process and accommodate customers.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces its exclusive, stand-alone Text-to-Pay service, a touchless solution that gives clients the ability to send their customers a convenient text message or email that includes a link to pay their bill remotely and online.

“Touchless service has suddenly jumped into focus for auto repair shops all over the country. With automotive repair being listed as an essential service amidst our health crisis, autotext.me is here to help and is offering a simplified version of our software that solely provides shops with an affordable, no-touch payment solution,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care, located in the Dallas area. “As a shop owner, I know that customers are wary and appreciate extra measures that we take to reduce physical contact. Giving your customers this ability to pay their bill remotely and not have a physical payment transaction is a gesture that will set your shop apart during these difficult times."

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is a comprehensive, cloud-based tool delivering digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes, leading to greater shop efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

