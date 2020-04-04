Publication of Jason Schenker's New Book - The Future After COVID

The Future After COVID Jason Schenker- Author The Futurist Institute

Schenker's new book includes original research from The Futurist Institute.

AUSTIN, TEXAS , USA, April 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to share that Jason Schenker 's latest book - The Future After COVID : Futurist Expectations for Changes, Challenges, and Opportunities After the COVID-19 Pandemic - has been released by Prestige Professional Publishing.The COVID19 pandemic has had unprecedented impacts on business, the economy, and society.And the most important strategic question is: What comes next?"The big idea of this book is to try and answer that question," Jason Schenker shared. "The impact of COVID-19 is likely to cast a long shadow — in both bad and good ways — across the years and decades ahead. It will impact how we work, where we live, and what different industries will look like in the future," Schenker added.The Future After COVID includes futurist perspectives on long-term changes, challenges, and opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to holdperspectives and draws on research, courses, and training materials from The Futurist Institute’s Certified Futurist program to offer strategic futurist perspectives into the potential long-term impacts of COVID-19 for over a dozen different critical fields and industries in the years ahead.Some of the chapters in The Future of COVID include:The Future of Work - The Future of Education - The Future of Energy - The Future of Finance - The Future of Monetary Policy - The Future of Fiscal Policy - The Future of Real Estate - The Future of Agriculture - The Future of Supply Chain - The Future of Media - The Future of International Relations - The Future of National Security - The Future of Politics - The Future of Leadership - The Future of Travel and Leisure - The Future of ESG and Sustainability - The Future of Startups - The Future of Recession.The paperback edition of The Future After COVID was released by Prestige Professional Publishing on 1 April 2020. It is Schenker's 22nd book.The Future After COVID can be found online at www.FutureAfterCovid.com



