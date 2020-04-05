COVID19 And Online Protection Of Children

Digital Supervision - Proactive Online Child Protection Author, Charlene Doak-Gebauer

COVID19 Pandemic - Avoid Having Children In Charge Of The Internet

Digital Supervision should be applied. This pandemic will end, however, negative online experiences of our children can last a lifetime” — Charlene Doak-Gebauer

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are children in charge of the Internet? In most cases, yes, they are in charge in their homes. And with children home from school and in isolation due to the global pandemic, they have even more access to the dangers that can present themselves when they aren’t being supervised by an adult.Too often, children are left alone chatting, sending self-exploitive pictures, and more. What are self-exploitive pictures? A child taking pictures of themselves nude and sending them to knowns and unknowns, the results of which can cause a health crisis for children – anxiety, depression, suicide, violent acts, and the like. Children and adolescents refer to these pictures as “nudes”. As isolation continues, children can become more frightened, afraid, and angry, which can lead to actions that are self damaging or, they can become victimizers of other children online (bullying, requesting nudes, threatening, and the like).These issues and so many more are real and must be avoided. Doak-Gebauer explains “Every time I present in a school, the administration tells me students in their school have been charged with production and distribution of nudes. As parents, do we want to have this type of conversation with police?”. Charlene Doak-Gebauer ’s recently released book “ The Internet: Are Children In Charge? ” contains her Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection in detail. As we work our way through this pandemic crisis, Doak-Gebauer warns, “Digital Supervision should be applied. This pandemic will end, however, negative online experiences of our children can last a lifetime”.Charlene Doak-Gebauer is Founder and Chair of the Canadian Federal charity Internet Sense First, and Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team) Doak-Gebauer explains, “I ask parents important questions that are more relevant now than ever before such as are you aware of what your child is viewing online? Do you know who is chatting with your child online? Do they know? Are you aware there are young children addicted to pornography?”.Doak-Gebauer was asked if she would be willing to be involved in a video production as an overview to her Theory of Digital Supervision. “Being entrenched in the digital landscape as a marketing agency and as concerned parents, we asked Charlene if she would like for us to produce a video containing an overview of her Theory of Digital Supervision. Thanks to members of her AICET Council, (Charlene, Jeremy and Holly) parents and adult allies have access to a video of some of the important tools that parents desperately need right now”, says Cheryl Weedmark (Canada), Marketing and Customer Experience Director at In2communications, producers of the video.Doak-Gebauer asked some of the members of her AICET Council to participate, to which the answer was “yes, of course”.In addition to Charlene in the video, retired Detective Sergeant Jeremy Spence, Canada, who worked in the Child Exploitation Unit with the Ontario Provincial Police for 13 years, agrees that now more than ever, these types of situations, self-exploitation or predation, are becoming an epidemic worldwide.The third member of the AICET Council in the video, Holly Dowling, USA, is a dynamic, Global Keynote Speaker & Inspirational Thought Leader with more than 20 years of experience. Holly contributes to the “hope” segment of Digital Supervision. She emphasizes that parents should be applying Digital Supervision in their homes for the protection of children online, particularly because of the increased involvement with digital devices at this time.Digital Supervision is written as a proactive approach to online child safety. Doak-Gebauer explains, “We cannot depend on ISP’s, police, governments, social media managers and others to protect our children online. We must supervise our children while they are on digital devices in our homes”.Too often, people have said “these kids have to make better choices online!”. Doak-Gebauer says children are being given too much ownership for their decisions, particularly online. An eight-year old has little choice as to what to have for dinner, and yet they are supposed to make the right choices while communicating online. They lack the life skills and maturity to do so effectively.Doak-Gebauer advises parents and adult allies to watch the video as an introduction to her theory; and, to read her book, to learn and better comprehend details about Digital Supervision. The video is a very small overview of Digital Supervision, and is designed to be an introduction.Her AICET Council is comprised of Canadians and Americans. She believes in solidarity without borders for the global online safety of children. When the pandemic is finished, the AICET Council will be available for half- or full-day conferences for various organizations, school boards, corporations, religious organizations, and more. If a full-day conference is attended, the attendees are eligible for a Certificate of Completion For Digital Supervision Training. Charlene presents alone for shorter presentations and to contribute to various conferences.

Introduction To The Theory of Digital Supervision Developed By Charlene Doak-Gebauer



