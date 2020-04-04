CRAIC Technologies Expands Sales and Services in Asia With New South Korea Office

CRAIC UV-Vis-NIR and Raman Microspectrometer CRAIC UV-Vis-NIR Microspectrophotometer CRAIC Technologies Inc.

CRAIC Technologies has opened a new facility in Korea to better serve our customers in Asia. The new facility offers both sales and service support.

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRAIC Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of scientific instruments for UV-VIS-NIR microscopy and microspectroscopy , has opened a new branch office in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea to provide rapid communication and flexibility in meeting rising customer demand in the eastern hemisphere.With a need for a greater presence in Asia due to expanding markets and increased sales, CRAIC Technologies has established a regional sales and support office in Korea's advanced technology city of Songdo. This new location is well-situated for supporting both current and future customers in the region as it features a high technology infrastructure and is conveniently located close to Incheon airport for easy access to all of Asia. Along with the benefit of real-time communication to CRAIC Technologies headquarters in California, new personnel with fluencies in both Korean and English and conversational Mandarin are in place to assist with any customer needs ranging quotes and sales information to technical support and instrumental service. Additionally, the new office is equipped with a demonstration laboratory featuring a full suite of CRAIC products including both 20/30 PV and FLEX microspectrophotometers as well as an Apollo-M confocal Raman microspectrometer . This represents a dramatic increase in both demonstration and research capabilities in the region."Asia has grown into our largest market outside of the US, and having a full office in Korea enables us here at CRAIC Technologies to provide our current and potential customers in the eastern hemisphere with rapid high-level support and immediate response." says Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "Additionally, having our newest instrumentation in such a convenient travel hub will enable significantly more in-person demonstrations than were possible with just a North American office. The new office also features a full range of video conferencing capabilites to further enhance our customer communications and online product demonstrations."For more information about this new office or to schedule a demo, please visit our website at www.microspectra.com or email us a sales@microspectra.com.About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on developing technology and methodologies for Raman and UV-visible-NIR microscopy and microspectroscopy. CRAIC Technologies creates innovative solutions, along with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing developments that integrate operational excellence and technologic expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides solutions for customers in the forensic sciences, biology, health sciences, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets whose applications demand accuracy, precision, speed and the best in expert customer support.



