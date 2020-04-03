Secretary Azar Statement on New CDC Face Covering Guidance

On Friday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance around the wearing of face coverings, such as cloth masks, in community settings. HHS Secretary Azar issued the following statement:

“This national voluntary effort is a new chance for every American to make a real difference in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Evidence of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus, as well as evidence of widespread transmission across the country, has led CDC to make a new recommendation: On top of existing social distancing recommendations, all Americans should wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask, when leaving their home to go to necessary places like the grocery store. President Trump has relied on the advice of America’s best scientists throughout this crisis, and that science-based approach drove our new guidance around face coverings. While we don’t have evidence that a cloth mask protects you from acquiring the virus, the science suggests it will help prevent you from spreading it to others—a key way to protect the most vulnerable, slow the spread, and save lives.

“Americans have repeatedly stepped up to make contributions to our war on the coronavirus in exceptional ways. Face coverings are a new, voluntary opportunity for a unified national effort: I’m wearing one to protect you, and you’re wearing one to protect me. Taking this step will protect our loved ones, our communities, and our country from the invisible enemy we’re fighting together.”