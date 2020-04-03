Montreal company needs support to continue giving cakes to seniors and frontline workers - COVID-19

Help us offer individually sealed and wrapped cakes by contributing to the costs of the cakes!

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rawesome Raw Vegan Inc.Victor BelevPresident & founder151, Gounod Street, Montreal, QC H2R 1A8(438) 939-9575victor@rawesome.caWebsite: www.rawesome.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rawesomed/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rawesomefoodz/ FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 3rd, 2020CALL TO ACTION « DONATE A CAKE Rawesome, a Montreal-based company, launches an action to DONATE A CAKE to support, encourage and cheer up the seniors living in senior residences and the frontline workers fighting COVID-19On March 31, 2020, Rawesome brought some joy to the lives of the elderly and employees of the EVA Lavaltrie residence which was heavily affected by COVID-19, by offering each person an individually sealed and wrapped cake, to brighten up their day! We are also giving cakes to the frontline nurses at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal!We are now getting calls from more hospitals to support frontline workers fighting against COVID-19. Our next objective is to give a cake to each frontline worker at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) fighting against the coronavirus.We call upon the population, businesses, personalities and anyone who wishes to help by contributing to our action. The price of a small Rawesome cake is $7 and we will give a cake to the frontline nurses, doctors, radiologists and attendants, and to the elderly in senior residences, who need our encouragement right now. Payments are made online at www.rawesome.ca/donnez-un-gateau Rawesome will contribute 15 cakes for every 100 cakes donated.We take care of delivering the cakes. They are individually wrapped in their respective boxes, requiring no manipulation, for a safe and efficient distribution.Rawesome’s story started in 2016. A young, dynamic and motivated company from Quebec, it is dedicated to the production of fine, gourmet, organic, gluten-free and refined sugar-free cashew cheesecakes and spreads. Plant-based, 100% natural and clean label, absent of preservatives and fillers, made from whole, healthy and nutritious ingredients.Rawesome products are sold in over 300 retail stores in Quebec, namely Rachelle-Béry, IGA, METRO, AVRIL supermarkets and TAU markets.We hope you will share our call to action to your audience, with the common goal to boost the morale and the strength of our seniors and frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.Cordially,Victor BelevPresident & founder of Rawesome



