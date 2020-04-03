Issued by Guildhawk

Guildhawk backs international fraud fighters as they unite to protect businesses with COVID-19 Fraud Watch

Photo of Fraud Advisory Panel Chairman and Guildhawk director working from home during COVID-19 2020

Fraudsters across the world aiming to steal money intended to help companies hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. Now, fraud fighters and business stepping in.

COVID-19 Fraud Watch brings all sectors to the virtual conference table to ensure we protect all companies, especially the 1.3m SMEs that do not have fraud-fighting experience.”
— David Clarke, Head of Integrity, Guildhawk

CITY OF LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as SMEs are fighting for survival, fraudsters across the world are looking to steal from them and pocket generous aid money intended to help them through the coronavirus crisis. Now, the nation’s fraud fighters and business organisations are uniting to protect companies that are at risk of falling prey to COVID-19 related scams.

Fraud-fighting professionals from across every industry sector have come together through the Fraud Advisory Panel charity to form the COVID-19 Fraud Watch, led by FAP charity Chairman David Clarke, who is also a director and head of multilingual secure services at Guildhawk.

The group was established on 30 March 2020 in partnership with the UK Government, Police and business partners and has begun collecting and disseminating intelligence among trusted partners for international dissemination.

Guildhawk believes the world is better when we work together as one. We unite people through language

About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

